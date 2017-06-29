President, Aide Tweet New Nicknames for “Psycho Joe”, “Dumb as a Rock” Mika

It looks like President Trump and at least one of his aides has had enough of the online bullying.

President Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino tore into “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for their constant insults against the president. They gave them nicknames and one of the names, Psycho Joe, is already trending.

Scavino came out first, calling them, “Dumb As A Rock Mika and “Jealous Joe.” In the same tweet, Scavino mentioned that the MSNBC hosts talk poorly of Trump because he has not answered their phone calls.

The President came out a short while later with two new nicknames. They’re pretty funny to some people.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Those offended by the President’s tweets should listen to this dribble before judging. Joe and Mika put this stuff out every day on their idiotic pseudo news show.

For all those defending “Psycho Joe” & “Bleeding Face-lift” Mika, they say stuff like thisEVERYDAY on Morning Joe!pic.twitter.com/tG6S2j0g3A — BostonBobblehead (@DBloom451) June 29, 2017

Mika then gave her perspective, not as original.

Twitter responds

The NY Times described the President’s tweets this morning as “vulgar”. Is that the proper word? It sounds like she was factually bleeding after a facelift.

The media is infuriated but they are ignoring the fact that Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe relentlessly and viciously attack Trump day after day, largely for ratings. They never had ratings before they started their assault. They hardly have ratings now.

Matt Kornblau, the senior Vice President for communications at NBC Universal, gave a standard media response. Kornblau tweeted, Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, “it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.”

That’s fine but where is he when the President is being “stabbed” 100 times in Central Park or when John Cusack is threatening to kill the President or when the media, NBC included, is maliciously attacking him and spreading fake stories about him?

Almost everything Kornblau writes about the President is negative.

Others are saying it’s anti-woman but men have face-lifts also.

Sean Hannity weighed in. Last night Hannity said on his TV show that Joe tried desperately to get a job on Fox but couldn’t. He says Joe’s now hoping CNN will hire him.

Maybe liberal Joe should stop calling the @POTUS a schmuck, a liar, a thug and mentally unhinged. Were they kissing @POTUS ass at xmas? Yes https://t.co/Ehf4EHvcjS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017

This is what spokesperson Sarah Sanders thinks about it all. The number of personal attacks against the President have been outrageous and Trump believes in fighting fire with fire. She says he’s being bullied.

.@SHSanders45: @POTUS “fights fire w/fire.” Actually he dropped a MOAB on Morning Joe, Psycho Joe & Face-Lift Mika pic.twitter.com/POCMvQMsfg — BostonBobblehead (@DBloom451) June 29, 2017