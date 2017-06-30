“Psycho” Joe and “ChinTweak” Mika Say Trump Threatened Them with a “Mean” Story

Psycho Joe and Facelift Mika say that President Trump colluded with the National Enquirer to publish a story about their alleged scandalous affair if they didn’t put out more favorable news coverage. The article did come out in early June, but no one really cared. How many people even know who these two are?

It this is true, why wasn’t it leaked?

Scarborough claims to have proof, including texts and phone records. Let’s see it! Why not put it out there?

This is how it went down according to Scarborough:

“We got a call that, ‘Hey, the National Enquirer is going to run a negative story against you guys…’ And they said, ‘If you call the president up, and you apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike this story,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough didn’t name names, but he said “three people at the very top of the administration” called him about this.

“The calls kept coming and kept coming, and they were like ‘Call. You need to call. Please call. Come on, Joe. Just pick up the phone and call him.'”

The boring duo of Morning Joe, the bottom feeders of cable TV, wrote about it in a column on The Washington Post Friday.

Psycho Joe says he told network execs about it “extemporaneously”. Whatever that means. CNN says it’s “BLACKMAIL”.

CNN also suggests an investigation is needed! Another investigation! Meanwhile when are the criminals from the last administration going to the pen?

CNN, aka FNN, Fake News Network, pointed out that Trump and the publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, are friends and allies, suggesting guilt by association.

Joe and Mika are victims

Joe and Mika are making themselves into the victims after maligning Trump every day for months.

Scarborough said he was being tailed by the National Enquirer — some guys in a van. The commentator discussing it with them on Morning Joe Friday called it “terrifying”, “chilling”, “most frightening thing I’ve ever heard,” and so on.

It’s not CHILLING to them that a fake dossier was put out on Trump about urinating whores.

For these two, the IRS targeting had no effect, jailing journalists under the Espionage Act, Meh, but this is a really chilling attack on freedoms.

White House, National Enquirer respond

A White House official suggested to CNN that nothing untoward had occurred. The official told CNN that Scarborough called Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, about the Enquirer story before it was published. Kushner, the official said, told Scarborough to call the president. The official denied there was ever any offer from Kushner of a quid pro quo — in other words softer coverage in exchange for spiking the Enquirer story.

Trump responded on Twitter.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

American Media also responded.

What a way to start vacation – you should have left last night Statement from the National Enquirer.#MikaBrzezinski #joescarborough pic.twitter.com/DQYzqKncfw — Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) June 30, 2017