Psychobabblist Prof Says Science Is “Colonial”, “Racist”, Allowed “Capitalism to Flourish”

By
S. Noble
-
0
Sara Giordano

Feminist Professor at the University of California-Davis, Sara Giordano, writing for the Catalyst, titled a recent article, Those who can’t, teach critical science literacy as a queer science of failure.

She argues that “traditional science” relies on a “colonial and radicalized form of power” and must be replaced with an “anti-science, antiracist, feminist approach to knowledge production.”

She plans to “challenge the authority of Science” by “rewriting knowledge” through a feminist lens.

“At the root of the justification for social inequality then is Western science,” she says, claiming that science’s distinction between “humans and non-humans” has allowed  “capitalism [to become] justified as a natural economic system.”

This professor switched from neuroscience to women’s studies and Neuroscience is all the better for it, but Women’s Studies, not so much.

Read more at Campus Reform.

