Psychotic Newsweek Takes Back Their Comparison of Trump to Mass Killer Charles Manson

Newsweek is hanging on to existence by a thread and in their desperation published an article making a bizarre comparison between President Trump and lunatic Charles Manson.

They actually compared Trump to vicious lunatic and mass murderer Charles Manson who died this week at age 83. The article by Melissa Matthews was titled, “HOW MURDERER CHARLES MANSON AND DONALD TRUMP USED LANGUAGE TO GAIN FOLLOWERS.”

The absurd article went downhill from there.

“Manson was able to speak in a way that engaged those who felt marginalized or alienated,” Newsweek’s Melissa Matthews contends in her article.

She then quoted a former president of the American Psychoanalytic Association, Mark Smaller, who told her: “Our current president speaks in an emotional or affective way to large numbers of people in our country who feel a kind of alienation or disconnection from the government.”

Matthews even admitted her expert said the President and Manson have nothing in common but she kept the comparison going throughout the article anyway.

The reaction was swift and condemnatory. Fox News online wrote an article about it titled, “The once-reputable Newsweek compares President Trump to Charles Manson”.

Twitter was brutal.

Newsweek is quickly becoming worse than Mic and Salon with its impressive array of Trump Derangement Syndrome-induced articles. pic.twitter.com/9otazgPfkw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 21, 2017

Yesterday I joked that CNN would try to tie Charles Manson to Trump.

Newsweek actually did it.

What a pantload this magazine (now pamphlet) has become.

All Trump hate all the time.https://t.co/pwR65Cq8p5 — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) November 21, 2017

delete your account, seek professional help & reconsider your life choices. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 20, 2017

Newsweek says Charles Manson and President Trump are similar in their messaging. This is why the magazine Newsweek folded and why most Americans no longer trust the press. Analysis tonight on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 21, 2017

Man has Newsweek hit the skids https://t.co/q612xJBpDu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 21, 2017

The lowlifes at Newsweek reconsidered and rewrote the story: An earlier version of this story did not meet Newsweek’s editorial standards and has been revised accordingly.

They reconsidered after being bashed on social media and throughout mainstream media outlets.

Their clickbait didn’t work.

The story no longer mentions President Trump. The title of the article now reads: HOW MURDERER CHARLES MANSON USED LANGUAGE TO GAIN FOLLOWERS