Puerto Rico Wants $94 Billion from Taxpayers as They Dole Out $100 Million in Bonuses

Puerto Rico has asked U.S.taxpayers to fork over $94 billion and at the same time they paid out about $100 million in Christmas bonuses to government employees on the island, according to The Washington Times.

Seriously, no kidding.

They are doing this despite the toll of two devastating hurricanes.

The bonuses are tradition. The 2015 payment was about $120 million, while this year’s payment was $113 million, the government told Bloomberg News.

Puerto Rico wants to be forgiven all debt and billions more to rebuild the island. The debt is due to their mishandling of funds and their corrupt government.

“Puerto Rico has demonstrated time and time again that its government is incapable of responsibly handling its finances. This is yet another such instance,” said Rep. Tom McClintock, California Republican and a member of the House committee with oversight on Puerto Rico.

Some 250,000 people get bonuses, with current workers averaging $600 bonuses and retirees getting about $200, Bloomberg reported. For the majority of government employees who make $20,000 to $40,000, it’s an important boost, said Carlos Mentales, who leads Puerto Rico’s office in Washington.

He said payment of the provisions is written into law and the governor was following through on that. Businesses have to pay these bonuses also.

Isn’t socialism grand?