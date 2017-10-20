Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State Shows US Aid Thrown Into Dumpsters

Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State, Luis Rivera Marin, made the video below yesterday showing what he says is United States aid to Puerto Rico going to waste. It’s being thrown into dumpsters before it can reach the needy island residents suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

About 80% of the island is still without power and homes, businesses have been washed away. There are shortages of all basics.

It is believed that Puerto Rican officials threw the supplies away.

The video was shot in Patillas, a city on the island’s southeastern coast.

Puerto Rico’s Sec. of State, Luis Rivera Marín recorded this video, in a dumpster, showing what he says is mishandled aid in Patillas, PR pic.twitter.com/e6jeRsG4Ri — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 17, 2017

This seems to validate a September call into a radio show by a woman who said she was a police office who claimed elected officials, including Carmen Yulin Cruz, are deliberately sabotaging hurricane relief efforts for political reasons.

The caller said she was not being allowed to distribute the critical supplies, water and food because the Democrat Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz won’t let them.

Her claim during the September 27th phone call is:

“The Mayor, Carmen Yulin, is not allowing anyone to distribute… We need… what Puerto Ricans need is that the U.S. armed forces come in and distribute the aid. And that they stop the governor, Rosello, and the mayor, Yulin, on doing what they are doing.

It’s an abuse, it looks like communism, in our own island.