Push for Mass Amnesty in Congress, DACA Turns Us All Into California

Laura Ingraham warned in tweets yesterday about the movement in Congress to force a vote for full amnesty for DACA. People must understand that all these tens of thousands coming in currently include DACA. There is no end to amnesty if DACA is approved.

DACA will turn 4 to 5 red states blue immediately and George Soros’s Center for American Progress has told his minions that it is the one law they must push for.

There is a move in the Congress to force a vote on amnesty for DACA before the mid-terms. One thing is certain, if Democrats gain control of the White House and Congress, or perhaps just Congress, there will be a mass amnesty.

Right now, if Republicans vote against it, it will become a talking point. If they vote for it, all of America becomes California.

Laura Ingraham suggested in tweets that Paul Ryan is quietly allowing it to move forward.

“The last thing the GOP shd be doing now is dividing the party over immig amnesty bef the midterms. Asylum law must be reformed—asylum app’s up 1700 percent over 5 yrs. #NoDischargePetition“, she tweeted.

She added, “To clarify: @ SpeakerRyan does NOT publicly support the discharge petition. GOP must stick with the clear & principled push for Kate’s Law, no funding for sanctuary cities, MS-13 bill. Amnesty won’t pass in Senate anyway.”

WaPo reported about the move:

More than a dozen House Republicans are issuing a rare challenge to their own party’s leaders: Allow immigration bills to get a vote now, or we’ll force a vote.

They’re circulating a petition to do just that, and it’s only seven signatories shy of overriding House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s (R-Wis.) opposition and forcing votes on a variety of immigration bills to provide a path to citizenship for “dreamers.” It would be the first time the House has passed an immigration bill since Republicans came to power in 2011.

The Soros Leftist Movement Swings on Illegals

A letter sent by Jennifer Palmieri on behalf of The Center for American Progress claims DACA is necessary for Democrats’ future electoral success. Progressives, aka Socialists and Communists, have made it clear they want a permanent electoral majority.

Democrats admit that DREAMers are a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.” That is according to the leaked memo obtained recently by the Daily Caller News Foundation. In the memo co-authored by Clinton’s former communications director, the leftist organization Center For American Progress Action Fund calls preservation of DACA a “moral imperative.”

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo states. “… If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond. In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”

Citizenship for DACA could flip five states, Florida with 29 electoral votes, North Carolina with 15, Georgia with 16, and Arizona with 11 and Texas has the most with 34.

There are large numbers of DREAMers in these states, enough to flip at least four, perhaps five.