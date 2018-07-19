Putin Complains About Anti-Trumpers While Russian TV Calls Trump a Spy

Russians are crazy-makers. While Russian President Putin was criticizing the forces that are harming Russia-American relations, his state-controlled TV blasted President Trump as smelling like a Kremlin agent.

Russian President Putin allegedly went off script during a presser with his state-run news organizations to complain about the forces undermining Russia-American relations.

“These people are neither despicable or pathetic,” Putin said referring to famous Russian satirists of the past. “The opposite, they are quite powerful and strong of they can peddle, sorry for my expression, various hard to swallow stories to millions of people,” he concluded.

During his speech, Putin also stressed the need to “develop relations with the European Union” despite current political tensions. He also warned any country against trying to include Ukraine or Georgia in NATO.

He further warned Russia would “respond in kind to any aggressive steps that directly threaten Russia.”

Putin goes ‘off-script,’ slams US ‘forces’ undermining Russian-American relations pic.twitter.com/VInqUSlZhR — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 19, 2018

STATE-APPROVED RUSSIAN TV ACCUSES TRUMP OF BEING AN ‘AGENT OF THE KREMLIN’

At the same time, Kremlin-approved TV is bashing President Trump as a Kremlin spy, NH Register reported.

“When Trump says our relations are bad because of American foolishness and stupidity, he really smells like an agent of the Kremlin,” said Olga Skabeeva, a host of the Russian program “60 Minutes.”

Russia‘s state TV host declared, “It is very bizarre, you can’t bash your own country like that – especially when you’re the President.” The female host: “When Trump says our relations are bad because of American foolishness and stupidity, he really smells like an agent of the Kremlin.” ©️ pic.twitter.com/8fRLrZbUul

#Russia‘s state TV host:

“It is very bizarre, you can’t bash your own country like that – especially when you’re the President.”

Female host: “When Trump says our relations are bad because of American foolishness and stupidity, he really smells like an agent of the Kremlin.” ©️ pic.twitter.com/8fRLrZbUul — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 18, 2018