Very Funny! Putin Plays April Fool’s Day Joke on Democrats

Apparently Russians have a sense of humor, one the Democrats won’t appreciate. On April 1st, they posted a message to their Russian Embassy that was played in Russian and English.

“You have reached the Russian Embassy. Your call is very important to us.”

“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording continues (in both English and Russian). Users are then instructed to “press 2” in order “to use the services of Russian hackers.” For “election interference” requests, “press 3.”

The Associated Press confirmed it was a joke. They felt the need to fact-check.

Putin has been criticizing the US for playing the “Russian card” to earn political points and did so again last Thursday.