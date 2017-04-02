Very Funny! Putin Plays April Fool’s Day Joke on Democrats

Apparently Russians have a sense of humor, one the Democrats won’t appreciate. On April 1st, they posted a message to their Russian Embassy that was played in Russian and English.
“You have reached the Russian Embassy. Your call is very important to us.”
“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording continues (in both English and Russian). Users are then instructed to “press 2” in order “to use the services of Russian hackers.” For “election interference” requests, “press 3.”
The Associated Press confirmed it was a joke. They felt the need to fact-check.
Putin has been criticizing the US for playing the “Russian card” to earn political points and did so again last Thursday.
Is there really any doubt that Russia, just like every technologically capable nation, is continually engaged in cyber-espionage against both its friend and enemies? This is certainly the case with the US, the de facto leader of the “free world”. The question isn’t whether or not the Russians tried to interfere with the election but to what extent. If America’s intelligence services could hack a more democratically-minded, western-friendly leader into the Kremlin they would not hesitate to do so.
Looks like the ‘Russians’ are Rush Limbaugh fans. One of his parodies about the Clinton Foundation.
I actually like Mr. Putin.