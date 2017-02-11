Quick and Easy Search Tool for the Internet

When researching on the Internet, one usually has to wade through slews of irrelevant articles but there are ways to cut down dramatically on the time spent.

The following great tip came from a reddit user posting on ‘ask reddit’.

One very powerful, but undocumented, search tool, is the AROUND function. If you wanted to research Barack Obama’s interactions with Australia, you could simply include both terms in a search, but you’d find thousands of articles in which these two terms may appear many paragraphs apart, and bear no relation to one another.

But if instead you search “obama” AROUND(10) “australia” then the first results will be one in which Obama appears within ten words of Australia.

NOTE: for this to work, both search terms must be in quotes, AROUND must be capitalized, and the number must be in parentheses.

Other tips:

Use more than one search tool, dig deep, think before you search and plan it, don’t believe everything you read, use search tools and help functions, consider who wrote the articles and the dates.

PS: Many, many more search tips can be found here: Sweet Search Ten Steps