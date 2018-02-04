Quick Guide to Toxic Alinsky’s Crazy Ruthless Rules for Radicals

Socialist and Chicago thug Saul David Alinsky died decades before students of his ideology Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton reached the pinnacle of their careers. His insidious and ruthless methods put Machiavelli to shame.

They are devoid of conscience or limits.

Alinsky wrote Rules for Radicals for his demographic with an eye towards socializing the nation. It’s a Socialist handbook to neuter the enemy.

The opening paragraph of the iconoclast’s book dedicated to Lucifer explains his goal:

What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be. The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the Haves on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the Have-Nots on how to take it away.

The realpolitik Quick Guide to Toxic Alinsky’s Crazy Ruthless Rules for Radicalsbook ignores morals and promotes ruthlessness. He does not generally condone violence, but rather working within the system, and he does recommend “the ongoing pursuit of the common good by all the people”. It’s a practical guide devoid of all moral limits.

RUTHLESS RULES

1. “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.

2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.

3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.

4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.

5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.

7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.

8. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.

9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.

10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.

11. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.

12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.

13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

While he supports self-governance, his rules are being used by the hard-left and the violent left to do quite the opposite. It’s what happens when morals and the Constitution take a back seat.