Rabbi Welcoming President Trump Receives Endless Hate Mail

The kindly Rabbi Jeffrey Myers told CNN Monday that he would welcome President Trump to Pittsburgh and, for simply that, he has received endless streams of hate mail.

He was leading prayer services in the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Tuesday when gunman Robert Bowers opened fire.

Bowers is an anti-semitic trucker who murdered eleven people and wounded six others, including three hero police officers.

The rabbi survived by fleeing as the gunman opened fire.

Rabbi Myers will not meet with Trump because he will officiate over the funeral services for one of the murdered congregants.

Others in Pittsburgh railed against the President’s alleged “hate speech”. Progressive Jewish groups said he was not welcomed.

THE HATE MAIL

“When I first said that the president was welcome, I’ve received a lot of emails, too numerous to count, I’ve received many that are not happy with those words.”

“Those emails also contain hate. It just continues in this vicious cycle. We need to be better than this.”

“We can be better than this,” he told CNN.

“I said to our elected leaders that ‘you’re our leaders, we turn to you … any words of hate, Americans listen to you,’” Rabbi Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue says. “I turn to them to say tone down the hate. Speak words of love. Speak words of decency and of respect.” pic.twitter.com/3FlpZkb3fH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 30, 2018

The problem with not criticizing the opponents, as the Rabbi suggests, is the left and the media want the President to stop but not the Democrats. The media won’t stop.

It seems the people who wrote those letters and the local Jewish community have bought into the idea that the President is somehow responsible and he is the one responsible for hate speech.

The truth is, he fights back and the left is used to walking all over Republicans. The media continually trashed George Bush and got his poll numbers down into the mid-twenties by their never-ending attacks against him.

Nikki Haley responded in a tweet.

I have struggled w/ what happened in Pitts bc it’s so similar to what happened in Chas. The country was very racially divided @ the time. We didn’t once blame Pres. Obama. We focused solely on the lives lost & their families. Have some respect for these families & stop the blame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 30, 2018

HYPOCRISY

Remember when Nancy Pelosi was appalled that anyone might tie Democrats to the Democrat attempted killer James Hodgkinson?