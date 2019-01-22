Race-Baiting Biden Demands White America Accept “Systemic Racism”

Joe Biden demonized white America this week. He plans to make his way to the presidency by dehumanizing white people and saying nothing about the racism of people who aren’t white. He says this while whites, Christians, and men are under attack. He is suggesting all whites are racists.

He demanded that white Americans accept “systemic racism.”

“The bottom line is we have a lot to root out, but most of all the systematic racism that most of us whites don’t like to acknowledge even exists,” Biden said at an event hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network. “We don’t even consciously acknowledge it. But it’s been built into every aspect of our system.”

His race-baiting is evil. Anything to get ahead, right? even if it starts a race war and creates more hate.

Former VP Joe Biden at MLK breakfast: “We have a lot to root out, but most of all the systematic racism that most of us whites don’t like to acknowledge even exists.” “There’s something we have to admit—not you, we, white America—has to admit there’s still a systematic racism.” pic.twitter.com/preguit7yi — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019