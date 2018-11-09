Rachel Maddow Says It’s Happening! It’s a “Break the Glass” Moment

Conspiracy theorist of the left Rachel Maddow is calling the firing of Jeff Sessions a “break the glass” moment. “It’s happening!”, she tweeted hysterically, “…the day has arrived”. It’s time to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller, she wrote, linking to the allegedly 900 commie rallies to take place yesterday across the nation.

It’s happening. This is the “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” plan to protect the Mueller investigation. 5pm (local time) protests tomorrow/Thursday Nov 8. We knew this would happen at some point — the day has arrived. https://t.co/pmv0aaxfYJ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 7, 2018

The attendees would be the same commie and socialists lunatics, along with their useful innocents, who we always see marching and terrorizing in major cities to stop the President from implementing his agenda.

She’s obviously politicking. Maddow responded to concerns about her tweet by telling Grabien that she was “reporting” on the marches, not encouraging participation. The evidence would prove otherwise.

The leftist NY Times is also all in on the protect Mueller claptrap. Commie New York got about 4,000 according to the Times.

In New York, about 4,000 people marched from Times Square to Union Square, the police said. Protesters held signs and chanted “Trump is not above the law.” On Twitter, #ProtectMueller was trending. https://t.co/CCIonUIip3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2018

INSANITY!

The reporters promoted the protests, but they went way beyond covering. This is all insanity. Nothing Trump did is “above the law”. He is well within his rights to fire an attorney general he can’t trust.

Live at the Mueller protest in front of the White House https://t.co/TWUtFhQi8a — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2018

Crowd growing. Among chants heard in protest against Trump appointment of Interim AG Matt Whitaker “No Excuse must recuse” “lock him up” and “hands off Mueller” @NY1 pic.twitter.com/NabwnhjQQk — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) November 8, 2018

RIGHT NOW: Richmond, Va’s #NobodyisAboveTheLaw protest against @realDonaldTrump firing of AG Jeff Sessions. They’re calling for the Mueller investigation to be protected…as dozens more continue to join @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/l1FvA5sVmy — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) November 8, 2018

People have gathered here in downtown Rockville to protest President Trump attempting to stop the Robert Mueller investigation. @MoCoSentinel pic.twitter.com/oxauz1fUO2 — Harry Lichtman (@hslichtman) November 8, 2018