Racist Dem Lisanti Says Everyone Has Used the “N” Word

Democrat state lawmaker Mary Ann Lisanti of Maryland apologized to the Legislative Black Caucus after she was allegedly caught referring to a majority-black county as a “n****r district.” And, in her apology, she said everyone has used it, she’s sure.

She has been stripped of her leadership post on a subcommittee according to WaPo. The Dems really had no choice.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford), who is white, allegedly told a white colleague late last month at an Annapolis cigar bar that campaigning in Prince George’s County on behalf of another candidate amounted to door-knocking in a “nigger district,” reported The Washington Post.

Prince George’s County, with a population that is 65 percent black, is one of the most affluent majority-black counties in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. Harford is 80 percent white. There was more than one witness.

“I am sickened that a word that is not in my vocabulary came out of my mouth.” Maryland Democrat Mary Ann Lisanti doesn’t recall referring to Prince George’s County as a “ni**er district,” but has issued an apology to the state’s Legislative Black Caucus.

Lisanti has a convenient memory lapse here.

When asked about the slur, she said, “I’m sure I have [used it] . . . I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

What the hell is she talking about? No, everyone has not used it. I never did.

MAYBE SOME BLACKS ARE BEGINNING TO SEE THE DEM RACISM

And the democrats wonder why they aren’t getting any substantive Black support anymore… Democrat Mary Ann Lisanti Apologizes for Calling Black People N**gers| Law & Crime https://t.co/4aIicBzf3N — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 26, 2019

The media has been rather quiet about this, especially when one considers the way they treat far-less egregious comments by Republicans. They have to invent racism by the GOP. Here we have a racist Democrat and they are not outraged like they usually are.

SHE APOLOGIZED BUT…

Democratic Del. Darryl Barnes, chairman of Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus, said Lisanti apologized to the caucus multiple times. However, Barnes suggested that Lisanti is a racist at heart because she used the N-word so casually. He said when someone uses the N-word, it’s “a reflection of what’s in their heart.”

“She apologized several times,” Barnes said. He called it “unacceptable.”