Racist Democrat Calls Her Asian Immigrant Opponent a “Ching-Chong”

Contributor James Soviero

For what it’s worth, a racist candidate has apologized for vile remarks she made against her Asian opponent. Detroit Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, who is black, told constituents to not vote for the “ching-chong.”

Scott reportedly referred to Rep. Stephanie Chang as a “ching-chang” and “the ching-chong” to multiple voters outside polling precincts during last Tuesday’s election. She’s also said to have called one of Chang’s campaign volunteers an “immigrant,” saying “you don’t belong here” and “I want you out of my country,” Metro Times reported.

Both candidates are Democrats who were running for a state Senate seat in the primary. Ms. Chang won handily and Scott came in third with a teeny 11 percent of the vote.

Ms. Chang’s husband Sean Gray had asked Ms. Scott to stop speaking about his wife that way after multiple people shared her comments with him.

She didn’t receive it well and said that ‘these immigrants from China are coming over and taking our community from us.’ Further, she said it ‘disgusts her seeing black people holding signs for these Asians and not supporting their own people.'”

Gray, who is black, says Scott then went on to call him a “fool” for marrying Chang.