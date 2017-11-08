Racist Hate Crime at K-State Was a Hoax by Alleged Victim

Another fake racist hate crime!

A man whose car was defaced with racist graffiti did it himself.

“Go Home N***er Boy” had been painted in yellow across the rear windshield and other expletives and threats were painted along the car’s side doors.

K-State President Richard B. Myers, in a statement released at the time, said the racist messages, “are a direct attack on the values of our community.” He said, “Those who wish us harm should not be allowed to create a culture of fear and divisiveness… We need to ensure the safety of those affected by this attack.” Terrible, isn’t it? Except it was all a lie.

The Riley County Police Department has announced that the owner of a Manhattan, Kansas vehicle that was defaced with racist graffiti admitted to police that he the damage did it to his own car. The vehicle was found near Kansas State University last week and sparked racial tension across the campus.

Dauntarius Williams, 21, the alleged victim and perpetrator, said he is sorry.

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community,” Williams said in a statement provided by police. “The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all.”

The FBI joined the investigation into the matter after it was reported Nov. 1. The graffiti contained racist slurs and a threat.

Williams filed a false report and it cost taxpayers money, but no charges will be filed. He didn’t make the initial report, a neighbor did. The police came before he had a chance to wipe off the graffiti.

“While Williams’ mistake had a decidedly negative impact on the community, please recognize that he, like many of us when we were young, is a young man who made a mistake and is now doing his best to own up to it,” Schoen said.

The Black student union asked that charges be filed.

Police acknowledged the case created difficulties in the community.

“While the community response to the incident was warranted based on the information available at the time, the facts are now different than previously reported. We want to encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on this new information,” public information officer Hali Rowland said. “We hope the community will remain vigilant, engaged and concerned for the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens.”

The full statement: