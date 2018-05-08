Racist, Sadist, Hypocrite Eric Schneiderman Is Under Investigation

A shocking report in the New Yorker exposed the abuse and assaults committed by New York’s top law enforcement officer Eric Schneiderman against several women. The details by four women are appalling. A drunk Schneiderman would physically choke, punch, slap the women and threaten if they told anyone.

Two women agreed to go on the record. Both said Schneiderman threatened to kill them if they broke up with him. Schneiderman’s spokesman denied the threats.

Two of Schneiderman’s ex-girlfriends, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, had to seek medical help from ear, nose, and throat specialists because of the alleged abuse.

“Taking a strong woman and tearing her to pieces is his jam,” feminist author Manning Barish told The New Yorker.

Producer Selvaratnam called Schneiderman “a misogynist and a sexual sadist.” Selvaratnam questioned: “What do you do if your abuser is the top law-enforcement official in the state?”

“You cannot be a champion of women when you are hitting them and choking them in bed, and saying to them, ‘You’re a f—ing w—e’,” Manning Barish said.

The racist pig slapped the brown-skinned Selvaratnam until she agreed to call him “master”. From the report:

When Schneiderman was violent, he often made sexual demands. “He was obsessed with having a threesome, and said it was my job to find a woman,” Selvaratnam says. “He said he’d have nothing to look forward to if I didn’t, and would hit me until I agreed.” (She had no intention of having a threesome.) She recalls, “Sometimes, he’d tell me to call him Master, and he’d slap me until I did.” Selvaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, has dark skin, and she recalls that “he started calling me his ‘brown slave’ and demanding that I repeat that I was ‘his property.’ ”

He grew more and more abusive as the relationship went on. The now-former Attorney General would tell them what to eat, what to wear, and force alcohol down their throats. He even force fed one, as if she were a baby.

The women were afraid to report him for the abuse. He threatened to tap their phones, kill them, and they were humiliated.

Schneiderman resigned within hours of the report coming out and shortly after Governor Cuomo — never a fan — told him to resign.The Manhattan DA is investigating Schneiderman who pretty much admitted it by saying it was role playing.

Watch the hypocrite:

He can be prosecuted: