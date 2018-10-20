Radical Andrew Gillum Says “Police & Prisons Have No Place in Justice”

Andrew Gillum is the most dangerous candidate in America and he is clearly anti-American. He is a socialist or communist who wants to impose restrictive laws that will be in direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution.

No police and prisons too!

He is the Florida gubernatorial candidate against Ron De Santis and the race is in a dead heat. Gillum is the Mayor of Tallahassee, where the crime rate is the highest of any city in the State of Florida. One of his many weaknesses, besides presiding over a city under investigation by the FBI, is his pledge to a radical communist group to oppose police and prisons.

That seems to be the latest Democrat platform — oppose police and prisons.

He signed a pledge with the Dream Defenders, guaranteeing his fielty to this principle.

“Police were never meant to protect and serve me and you,” the pledge says. “Police and prisoners, since their founding, have always been about safety for the haves while wreaking havoc for the have-nots.” Absurdly, it states, “Police and prisons have no place in justice.”

Documentarian Trevor Loudon of New Zeal has produced part one of a series of videos exposing Gillum’s hard-left objectives for Florida.

He plans to abolish ICE, invest 1 billion tax dollars in schools and teachers’ salaries that Florida can’t afford, legalize marijuana and free all drug offenders from our prisons, end money bail, extend Medicare for All including for illegals, take in refugees and extend Temporary Protected Status, and provide free college to displaced Puerto Ricans.

Democrats have been courting Puerto Ricans specifically and signed up the displaced who never returned after the hurricanes that devastates the island.

We all know nothing is free.

The 40 percent corporate tax rate hike!

Andrew Gillum wants to impose a 40% corporate tax rate hike. If that happens, businesses will flee and new ones will not come. This is similar to policies that have ruined cities like Compton and parts of Detroit.

Bernie Sanders backs Gillum and he is harder left than Bernie.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times:

Gillum said if elected, he would increase Florida’s corporate tax rate to 7.75 percent, up from the current 5.5 percent.

That’s a 40.9% increase — a tax hike of over a billion dollars.

Gillum’s tax hike to 7.75% will give Florida the highest corporate tax rate in the region. It will be higher than Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Those are the states where Florida businesses will relocate.

The state corporate rates are as follows:

North Carolina 3.0% (Note: NC’s rate is dropping down to 2.5% in Jan. 2019)

South Carolina 5.0%

Mississippi 5.0%

Georgia 6.0%

Tennessee 6.5%

Alabama 6.5%

GILLUM TAX HIKE 7.75%

The Republican nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis, has made a firm written commitment to Floridians that he will oppose and veto any tax hike.