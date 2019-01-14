Radical Democrat Leader Accidentally Admits Party’s Ultimate Goal

The Democratic Party is moving very far-left and is irrevocably intertwined with hardened leftists. The unstoppable rise of the extreme left to powerhouse status in the party is an outcome of the changing demographics.

From 2008 to the present, the Democrats became confident that the people coming illegally into the U.S. would vote for Democrats [given their hard-left backgrounds and their need for entitlements]. The Democrat Party is a good fit.

Democrats have lost their way, and are willing to replace citizens with foreigners who will never resist their policies.

QUEST FOR POWER

It’s all about power.

There is little doubt that the Democratic Party’s quest for almighty power is behind their support for unfettered illegal immigration. Former [radical] gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams explained to Margaret Hoover on Firing Line why she believes that she, a far-left black woman, could win in a traditionally red southern state.

She responded, “Georgia was changing fairly dramatically, and very quickly, I could see that there was a pathway for Democrats to…reclaim more power…the notion being that, as we continue to change demographically, our politics are gonna keep changing.”

Margaret Hoover asked her if she supports non-citizens voting in local elections. Abrams responded, ” I wouldn’t oppose it.”

It seems she accidentally admitted that the changing demographics [made possible by illegal immigration] has turned the state ‘confused’ blue or purple. Then she says she is okay with foreigners voting, at least locally, for now.

Everyone knows that we change a nation from within, through the local and state elections. She is indirectly admitting to the leftist party’s goals — uncontestable power. George Soros calls it his “permanent progressive electoral majority.”

OTHER LIBERALS ADMIT IT

An article in the left-wing Atlantic by liberal author Peter Beinart confesses the reason for the changes in the party’s views about illegal immigration since 2008. This next paragraph is the critical one:

Between 2008 and 2016, Democrats became more and more confident that the country’s growing Latino population gave the party an electoral edge. To win the presidency, Democrats convinced themselves, they didn’t need to reassure white people skeptical of immigration so long as they turned out their Latino base. “The fastest-growing sector of the American electorate stampeded toward the Democrats this November,” Salon declared after Obama’s 2008 win. “If that pattern continues, the GOP is doomed to 40 years of wandering in a desert.”

Mark Levin discussed The Atlantic article after the President’s immigration speech last week.