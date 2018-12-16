Radical Hard-Left Congresswoman Omar Accidentally Exposes Her Bigotry

Hard-left bigot Ilhan Omar, the incoming U.S. congresswoman from a Minnesota district that barely resembles the United States, mocked Vice President Pence’s appearance and religion in a tweet. While holding herself out as the victim of prejudice and intolerance, she is guilty of those very things.

She tweeted a photo of the Vice President blinking during last week’s fiery meeting over border security with the President and Chuck and Nancy in the Oval Office. She included the caption, “Jesus take the wheel” [see below].

Her gratuitous comment exposes her for the hateful bigot she is.

Why are we importing haters and communists? It seems we can’t bring them into the country fast enough.

SPECIAL PRIVILEGES FOR THE ANTI-AMERICAN

Extremist Ilhan wears a hijab. She is not supposed to wear religious headwear into the congressional chamber but the 181-year rule against hats was changed for her. What happened to separation of church and state or does that only apply to the less privileged?

Congress allowed this for the angry revolutionary Ilhan despite having denied a white female member of Congress the opportunity to wear a hat to cover her hairless head a year earlier. The congresswoman had no hair as a result of her cancer treatment.

Omar sent out the next tweet on the 7th of December. She claims Congress is now going to look like America. In other words, America will look like the Islamic Republic.

Well sir, the floor of Congress is going to look like America… And you’re gonna have to just deal 😂 https://t.co/mHQzj34ZTn — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 7, 2018

She’s pushing for the communistic Green New Deal.

We won’t give up the fight for a #GreenNewDeal because we need clean water in the future. We need clean air in the future. Our children, their children need a home, and this planet is the only one we’ve got. 🌱🌱🌱🌱https://t.co/NxzmqUGs0d — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 15, 2018

And she’s a troublemaker.

Proud to stand with @Amazon workers in Shakopee as they stand up and fight for fair treatment and safe, welcoming working conditions. We get what we organize for!#HearOurVoice pic.twitter.com/2ArpHMYGAN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 14, 2018

She’s anti-white, anti-Republican, and anti-2nd Amendment.

But instead of looking for ways to stop the rise of white supremacy, the President has only stoked the flames. He has called extremists “fine people” and illegally coordinated with the NRA, his biggest independent booster, to get himself elected.https://t.co/0jZAd1Bn26 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 14, 2018