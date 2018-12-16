Radical Hard-Left Congresswoman Omar Accidentally Exposes Her Bigotry

She was making a statement and you can decide what that is.

Hard-left bigot Ilhan Omar, the incoming U.S. congresswoman from a Minnesota district that barely resembles the United States, mocked Vice President Pence’s appearance and religion in a tweet. While holding herself out as the victim of prejudice and intolerance, she is guilty of those very things.

She tweeted a photo of the Vice President blinking during last week’s fiery meeting over border security with the President and Chuck and Nancy in the Oval Office. She included the caption, “Jesus take the wheel” [see below].

Her gratuitous comment exposes her for the hateful bigot she is.

Why are we importing haters and communists? It seems we can’t bring them into the country fast enough.

SPECIAL PRIVILEGES FOR THE ANTI-AMERICAN

Extremist Ilhan wears a hijab. She is not supposed to wear religious headwear into the congressional chamber but the 181-year rule against hats was changed for her. What happened to separation of church and state or does that only apply to the less privileged?

Congress allowed this for the angry revolutionary Ilhan despite having denied a white female member of Congress the opportunity to wear a hat to cover her hairless head a year earlier.  The congresswoman had no hair as a result of her cancer treatment.

Omar sent out the next tweet on the 7th of December. She claims Congress is now going to look like America. In other words, America will look like the Islamic Republic.

She’s pushing for the communistic Green New Deal.

And she’s a troublemaker.

She’s anti-white, anti-Republican, and anti-2nd Amendment.

