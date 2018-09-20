Radical Leftist David Hogg Loses His #2 March for Our Lives Comrade

The co-founder of March for Our Lives Cameron Kasky has left the group and his radical, leftist comrade David Hogg. He’s no longer part of the student-run gun control movement.

Kasky said he would not have left if he thought his friends couldn’t continue without him but he has other plans to pursue. Another big reason is he’s sorry for the mistakes he made.

In a radio interview with Benson & Harf, he admits he regrets his attack on Marco Rubio at a town hall.

He and his buddies were extremely rude., but Kasky knows it now and admits it was to score cheap political points.

“I’m very regretful of a lot of the mistakes that I’ve made along the way,” he said. “One of the things I never really did was watch myself. … But, I went into that wanting less conversation and more to embarrass Rubio and that was my biggest flaw,” he said.

Hogg’s life is only about scoring cheap political points and signing up know-nothings for his group and the Democrat Party. Kasky is now free of him.

“I learned that a lot of our issues politically come from a lack of understanding of other perspectives and also the fact that so often young conservatives and young liberals will go into debate, like I said earlier, trying to beat the other one as opposed to coming to an agreement,” he said.

Kasky realized his opponents were just regular people.

“I met that person in Texas whose got that semi-automatic weapon because that’s how they like to protect their family,” he said. “I met the 50 some odd percent of women who are pro-life, even though I thought it was preposterous that a woman could be pro-life and not pro-choice at the time.”

“I’m working on some efforts to encourage bipartisanship or at least discussion that is productive and help a lot of people avoid the mistakes that I made,” he added.

Kasky was vile at the attack town hall. His comments about party were disingenuous at best. It’s so nice to see him mature and hopefully treat people fairly from this point on. In fairness to him, he is a kid and a lot of adult forces were influencing him in a bad way, including CNN.