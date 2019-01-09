Radical Rep. Tlaib of “M******F***er” Fame Is Not a Bit Sorry

We need to stop calling Communists and Socialists by the euphemistic term, ‘Progressive.’ There is nothing progressive about them. At best, they are regressive. That especially applies to Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The foul-mouthed anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not apologize for cursing as she called for Trump’s impeachment. She is sorry it caused a distraction. In what world is that an apology? Leftist bigot Rashida said she would not apologize and she has not.

Comrade Tlaib said she “won’t apologize for being upset or angry” at the Trump administration. Rashida added that she is just passionate, and it was a “teachable moment.” And, according to her rationalization, she has a right to be upset as a “woman of color.”

Rep. Tlaib on “impeach the motherf—er” comment: “I don’t want anything that I do or say distract us. And that’s the only thing I will apologize for, is that it was a distraction … I want you to know that I will never apologize for being me, and for being passionate and upset” pic.twitter.com/4Mp7nbvPZR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2019

WE SHOULD FEAR COMRADE TLAIB

Anti-Trump hate fills her Twitter feed, especially after his speech. She quotes her comrades a lot, like Massachusetts leftist Ayanna Presley. It’s a little scary that we have a whole slew of Communists/Socialists in Congress. Also alarming is how far-left and dishonest the media is.

LOW-CLASS WOMAN, LOW-CLASS BEHAVIOR

Comrade Tlaib made it clear in the past that she is a very far-left radical. Watch the low-class woman act up at a Trump rally in 2016.

Listening to her complain about Trump’s language in this clip is humorous:

Here she is at a ‘Fight for $15’ communist rally:

SHE HATES ISRAEL; SHE HATES, PERIOD

Her antagonism about anything pro-Israel or pro-Jewish is evident. But she comes up with excuses. In the case of a recently proposed legislation, she claimed that to ban BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions of all Israel products) is against Americans’ free speech rights.

Sen. Rubio, it’s clear my earlier tweet was critical of U.S. Senators like yourself, who are seeking to strip Americans of their Constitutional right to free speech. https://t.co/xFn2XeCqsZ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

When it comes to the Constitution, Rashida is clueless, especially when it comes to free speech. Alan Dershowitz explained it quite succinctly. Some boycotts are allowed by the Constitution if it affects the economic activity and not advocacy. Would we allow boycotts of discrimination against blacks, Muslims, gays? She is bigoted in the extreme.

Donald Trump Jr. sent a message to Rashida, but it will fall on deaf ears. The woman’s a hate-filled Socialist/Communist.