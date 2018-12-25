Rand Paul Says He Knows Where We Can Get the Money for the Wall

S.Noble
Senator Rand Paul thinks he knows where we could find the funding to build the wall. Instead of rebuilding Afghanistan, we could use that money for the wall and our own national security.

Donald Trump Jr. agrees.

While we don’t know what the right thing to do is, we do know that we must always secure our nation first and rebuild our nation before all others.

