Rand Paul’s Great Find — Crummibus Spending Does Fund Border Walls

Senator Rand Paul appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss Paul Ryan’s Omnibus spending bill. He discussed the Republicans’ campaign platform and what they do once they are elected. About the spending bill, he made a stunning statement.

“I’m flipping through the pages today reading the bill,” he said. “I find out there is money for border security… in Tunisia and Jordan! We have border security money in the Middle East but not border security money in the U.S.”

The spending bill doesn’t fund the concrete wall in the U.S. however, and, in fact, has language that prevents the concrete wall from being built. It is a massive spending bill which does increase military spending but also funds the leftist agenda fully. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have been out bragging about it. Schumer said Democrats have gotten more than when they had the presidency and the majority.

The Senate voted for passage in the middle of the night with a 65-32 vote.

Rand Paul tweeted as he read through the bill although he said there is no way he could read the entire bill in time. He was tweeting right up until the vote with no small measure of fun sarcasm.

Here are a few of his FINDS but you can go to his twitter feed to read them all and find out what’s in the bill becaus these congressmen haven’t read it and don’t have a clue.

o $12m for Scholarships for Lebanon

o $20m for Middle East Partnership Initiative Scholarship Program

o $12m in military funding for Vietnam

o $3.5m in nutrition assistance to Laos

o $15m in Developmental assistance to China

o $10m for Women LEOs in Afghanistan — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

o $1m for the World Meteorological Organization

o $218m for Promoting Democracy Development in Europe (yep..the birthplace of democracy needs promoting)

o $25m for International Religious Freedom

o $10m for disadvantaged Egyptian Students — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

o $1.371bn for Contributions to International Organizations

o $51m to promote International Family Planning and Reproductive Health

o $7m promoting International Conservation

o $10m for UN Environmental Programs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

Here are a few more highlights: o $1m for the Cultural Antiquities Task Force

o $6.25m for the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation

o $20m for Countering Foreign State Propaganda

o $12m for Countering State Disinformation and Pressure — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

Page 278. (1954 to go!) $961 million to destroy our chemical weapons. Who was it, exactly, who convinced our government to pay billions to develop weapons we now find deplorable? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018