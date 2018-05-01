Rapper Calls for Crips to Assault Kanye, West Stands Tall

A former member of Snoop Dogg’s rapping gang is calling for the Crips and Bloods to assault Kanye West for his recent support of President Donald Trump.

Daz Dillinger, who had some successful Hip Hop songs years ago, put up a threatening Instagram quote he has since removed.

“Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up,” he said, referring to the infamous Los Angeles-area street gang.

I hate to say it, but the left does this all day long. It’s not just this guy.

Dillinger – aka Delmar Drew Arnaud – also warns West to stay out of Long Beach and California. That is where the Wests own a home.

“Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not ever see you around California,” he says in the video. “Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye.”

A message reading “F— KANYE UP” was also posted on Dillinger’s verified Twitter account.

The barely literate gangsta wrote:

Kanye has been speaking up for free speech and the right of everyone to voice their opinions. He has been calling for love and won’t pull back on his support for Trump.

Last week, he posted: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote Wednesday. “He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. He has expanded into collaborations with Addidas, Nike, Louis Vitton and others as a fashion designer.

West’s support for free speech all began when he tweeted that he liked the way Candace Owens thinks. She is the Turning Point USA communications director.

Kanye West Is Not Backing Off

Kanye West with Harvey Levin and Candace Owens. Mr. West said, “We got love” and is doing an appearance with Candace and Harvey.

Ms. Owens has been accused of being far-right. To that she says, “I’m not far-right, I’m free.”

Conservative activist shuts down Black Lives Matter protesters. Turning Point USA communications director, Candace Owens speaks out about the outrage over Kanye West’s remarks on @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/ln9LdHwGfC — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 24, 2018