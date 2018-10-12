Rapper Gets Very Nasty on Instagram, Calls Kanye a “Sambo”

Rapper T.I. went bonkers and sounded very racist on Instagram, calling Kanye a “Sambo” over his meeting with the President. ‘Sambo’ is a racial stereotype and it’s very demeaning, like ‘Uncle Tom’.

“Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye & his antics … But now this s—t is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass s—t Ye,” T.I., 38, railed like a loon on Instagram after Kanye went to the White House on Thursday telling the President he loves him. He also gave him a big hug for the press to see.

“From what I can gather … This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally) … but bro … if [I would’ve] been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence, I feel that I’d be compelled to slap [the f—k] outta you bro for the people!”

T.I. added that West was “boot licking on a whole new level.”

“I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE … At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you … now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you,” he wrote.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper added, “THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN … WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS … We just saw Mr. West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is … I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!!”

T.I. hasn’t been patient. He has slammed him before. In January, he wrote on Instagram, “Kanye, what the f—k are you doing, man?…”

Kanye has turned activist.