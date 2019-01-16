Rashida Tlaib Blames the Right for Mentioning Her Terror-Tied Friend

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, accused “right-wing media” Tuesday of picking on her for being Muslim after she was slammed for hosting a pro-Hezbollah activist at her congressional swearing-in ceremony in Detroit.

“Right-wing media targeting me again rather than focusing on the President’s reckless government shutdown,” tweeted Ms. Tlaib. “Yes, I am Muslim and Palestinian. Get over it.”

Right wing media targeting me again rather than focusing on the President’s reckless government shutdown. Yes, I am Muslim and Palestinian. Get over it. Focus on the human impact of this disaster. #EndTheShutdown — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019

Rashida dined with a Hezbollah operative after her inauguration, and her response is to blame the right for making it public.

She’s not sorry nor does she have an excuse. And she won’t be giving one. It’s a sad state of affairs when a woman like this is elected to Congress. Who are the people who voted for her?

Read more about her terror-prone friend on this link. Who has friends like this?

Since you can’t tell from this tweet, here is what the “right-wing media” is pointing out. pic.twitter.com/DoSFxqJFm1 — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) January 15, 2019

HERE’S A QUESTION

Republicans sanctioned Steve King. Why won’t Democrats even criticize Rashida Tlaib for promoting anti-Semitism? https://t.co/lNEsOP4B7Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2019

LISTEN TO HOW HER BUDDY ILHAN OMAR EXPLAIN HER ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) defends past anti-Semitic comments she made on Twitter, saying those were "the only words I could think about expressing at that moment" pic.twitter.com/u5G50LXK2f — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2019