Rashida to Wear Palestinian Garb Upon Her Swearing in to U.S. Congress

Far-far-left anti-Israel/pro-BDS congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) announced her plans to wear a traditional Palestinian gown when she is sworn into Congress next month.

She ran for office in the wrong country.

“Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress,” Tlaib captioned the photo, in addition to the hashtags #PalestinianThobe and #ForMyYama — which means mother in Arabic.

She’s sending a message. What will she be sworn in on — probably not on the Bible. Is there a book titled, ‘How to Conquer America’ in Arabic? Rashida Tlaib is not a woman who is assimilating and planning to be an American.

The woman is anti-capitalism, pro-socialism/communism and she’s not alone in Congress!

Gary Cohen, former CEO Goldman Sachs addressing new members of Congress today: “You guys are way over your head, you don’t know how the game is played.” No Gary, YOU don’t know what’s coming – a revolutionary Congress that puts people over profits. https://t.co/ZLML2qzAW6 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 6, 2018

#Bringit I grew up in #Detroit. We don’t back down or get scared easily. https://t.co/ALabEMHpp8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 12, 2018

While items on the progressive wish list are likely unable to pass under Republican control of the Senate and the White House, progressive Democrats want to pass them through the House to build support for when Democrats retain full control of government. https://t.co/pSaYLVLsYk — The Intercept (@theintercept) December 11, 2018