Rashida to Wear Palestinian Garb Upon Her Swearing in to U.S. Congress

By
S.Noble
-
1

Far-far-left anti-Israel/pro-BDS congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) announced her plans to wear a traditional Palestinian gown when she is sworn into Congress next month.

She ran for office in the wrong country.

“Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress,” Tlaib captioned the photo, in addition to the hashtags #PalestinianThobe and #ForMyYama — which means mother in Arabic.

She’s sending a message. What will she be sworn in on — probably not on the Bible. Is there a book titled, ‘How to Conquer America’ in Arabic? Rashida Tlaib is not a woman who is assimilating and planning to be an American.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress. #PalestinianThobe #ForMyYama

A post shared by Rashida Tlaib (@rashidatlaib) on

The woman is anti-capitalism, pro-socialism/communism and she’s not alone in Congress!

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply