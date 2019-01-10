Ratings Are In! Chuck & Nancy Show Topped the Charts! Bad for Them

The numbers are in for last night’s presidential address and the follow-up with the robotic duo Chuck and Nancy. Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill shared combined overnight ratings for the major networks in a series of tweets.
Slightly more people tuned in to the two Democrat stiffs stuffed behind one podium. Mulvihill also noted that CNN and MSNBC had vastly higher numbers — 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively — for the Democratic response.
Last night’s Democratic response (9:15-9:30) outrated the POTUS address (9-9:15) by +26% on CNN, +15% on MSNBC, +3% on ABC.
POTUS speech outrated Dem response by +3% on CBS.
The two rated equally on NBC, FOX, FNC.
— Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) January 9, 2019
The two Democrats made a big hit as numerous Twitter threads declared themselves to be the best Chuck and Nancy memes thread. People didn’t care what Chuck and Nancy said. They just wanted to post-memes.
The duo didn’t come off well. Even MSNBC made fun of them. Jake Tapper just released a photo of them looking weird, without making a comment.
Maybe this Schumer tweet was a big motivator for the memes:
— NANC (@Nanc___) January 9, 2019
Chuck and Nancy should have skipped the post mortem. It was a bad idea.
This was my favorite:
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2019
There were a lot of geriatric memes:
When your agent calls and tells you that you didn’t get the part in a catheter ad pic.twitter.com/7He7ZJWnzl
— LibertyEagleMonsterTruck (@Richard_Harambe) January 9, 2019
When it’s 6:01am and Country Kitchen Buffet still hasn’t opened their doors pic.twitter.com/4bh52yfaX1
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2019
When the coupon for Metamucil is on the App thing and not printed on paper pic.twitter.com/dkaO2qkgzr
— Dark Times Ahead (@lamblock) January 9, 2019
— BTownBoiler: An Equal Opportunity Offender (@BTownBoiler) January 9, 2019
— Guy Savoie 🇺🇸 (@gee_savvy) January 9, 2019
Did you miss Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to Trump’s #PresidentialAddress?
Straight out of a horror movie… pic.twitter.com/KBvBppxnhf
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2019
The horror meme was popular:
— starsnstripes🦅 (@newsouthguy) January 9, 2019
— Jeanne Pursiano (@j_pursiano) January 9, 2019
And, finally, term limits:
Term Limits pic.twitter.com/HyuN8fCtz4
— Michael A Coogen Jr (@CoogenJr) January 9, 2019
Love them all.