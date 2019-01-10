Ratings Are In! Chuck & Nancy Show Topped the Charts! Bad for Them

The numbers are in for last night’s presidential address and the follow-up with the robotic duo Chuck and Nancy. Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill shared combined overnight ratings for the major networks in a series of tweets.

Slightly more people tuned in to the two Democrat stiffs stuffed behind one podium. Mulvihill also noted that CNN and MSNBC had vastly higher numbers — 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively — for the Democratic response.

Last night’s Democratic response (9:15-9:30) outrated the POTUS address (9-9:15) by +26% on CNN, +15% on MSNBC, +3% on ABC. POTUS speech outrated Dem response by +3% on CBS. The two rated equally on NBC, FOX, FNC. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) January 9, 2019

The two Democrats made a big hit as numerous Twitter threads declared themselves to be the best Chuck and Nancy memes thread. People didn’t care what Chuck and Nancy said. They just wanted to post-memes.

The duo didn’t come off well. Even MSNBC made fun of them. Jake Tapper just released a photo of them looking weird, without making a comment.

Maybe this Schumer tweet was a big motivator for the memes:

Chuck and Nancy should have skipped the post mortem. It was a bad idea.

This was my favorite:

There were a lot of geriatric memes:

When your agent calls and tells you that you didn’t get the part in a catheter ad pic.twitter.com/7He7ZJWnzl — LibertyEagleMonsterTruck (@Richard_Harambe) January 9, 2019

When it’s 6:01am and Country Kitchen Buffet still hasn’t opened their doors pic.twitter.com/4bh52yfaX1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2019

When the coupon for Metamucil is on the App thing and not printed on paper pic.twitter.com/dkaO2qkgzr — Dark Times Ahead (@lamblock) January 9, 2019

Did you miss Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to Trump’s #PresidentialAddress? Straight out of a horror movie… pic.twitter.com/KBvBppxnhf — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2019

The horror meme was popular:

And, finally, term limits:

Term Limits pic.twitter.com/HyuN8fCtz4 — Michael A Coogen Jr (@CoogenJr) January 9, 2019