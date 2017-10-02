Ravens LOUDLY BOOED As They Kneel for the Anthem Sunday

We here at the Sentinel want to see that the all-American institution of football continue successfully and we are wowed by the talent and skills of these players. Nonetheless, disrespecting the flag and the Anthem is disrespecting all we stand for as Americans despite the efforts to change that narrative.

It’s simple. If you do it during the Anthem while the flag is unfurled, you are disrespecting both. Kneeling before is politicizing football and we’d like to see that end too. Can’t we go anywhere without having this political agenda thrown in our faces?

The Ravens were loudly booed when they knelt for the Anthem or for the announcer’s comments about why they were kneeling. The players deserved it. The announcers said they were cheered when they said the team endorsed “kindness”, “unity”, “equality,” and “justice”.

This is what the NFL website says:

“Before the singing of the national anthem, please join Ravens players and coaches, and the entire Ravens organization, to pray, that we as a nation can embrace, kindness, unity, equality and justice for all Americans,” the announcer said.

At first, there was some cheering from the fans. However, once the Ravens players went down to their knee — and remember this was before the national anthem — thousands of fans started to boo them.

It’s irrelevant if they kneel before or during, it’s the same message. They might as well do the fake, ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’.

While we can all agree those are great values, it’s not what the left really means.

First of all, unity for what? Does it mean we all have to agree with the one agenda of the left? They don’t mean equality and justice either. If that were it, we would all unite. What they are referring to is equity, disparate impact, and social justice. That’s Marxism.

These people at the NFL don’t seem to get it. No matter when they kneel, they are politicizing football and the message is the same. Proof they don’t get it comes from the NFL website when they write:

It’s not clear why anyone decided to boo, but it seems that at least some fans have decided that they’re going to boo any type of kneeling that takes place whether it’s before or during the national anthem.

We love these football players, they’re breaking our hearts.

Ravens fans cheered as announcer said team endorses kindness, unity, equality & justice then immediately boo when team kneels before anthem pic.twitter.com/GyIHKOsWLB — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) October 1, 2017