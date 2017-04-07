Reactions Internationally and Domestically to the US Airstrikes in Syria

The U.S. administration hit a Syrian airbase in a targeted and limited airstrike Thursday evening. It is the location where chemical weapons were stored and launched. Six have reportedly died though President Trump sent multiple warnings to the Russians prior to the strike.

Tomahawks were used, that was the program former president Barack Obama wanted to en the Tomahawk program.

Basically, Trump acted on Obama’s redline, but Tillerson is going further, building a coalition to oust Bashar al-Assad.

The reactions to the strike were varied internationally and domestically.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “In both word and action” Trump “sent a strong and clear message” that “the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.”

The use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. #SyriaStrikes pic.twitter.com/0pch0kfeyu — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) April 7, 2017

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed support for the U.S. missile attack on Friday saying that the country understood and supported the strategy. Abe added that the strikes were “a means to prevent further deterioration of the situation” referring to the suspected chemical attack.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters that the Australian government supported the “swift and just response” of the U.S. airstrikes.

The UK, Spain and Italy support the strikes.

Turkey welcomed the airstrike, calling it an “important and meaningful” development, but urged the world to take an even tougher stance on Assad. Jordan and Saudi Arabia also supported the airstrikes.

“We see the (airstrikes) as positive, but we believe that this should be completed,” Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said. “The Assad regime’s barbarism must immediately be stopped.”

China is opposed. “China always opposes the use of force in international affairs and we advocate resolving disputes peacefully through dialogues… We always hold that the Syrian issue should be resolved through political means.”

The Kremlin said in a statement Friday that the airstrike was an “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.” President Vladimir Putin believes that the U.S. authorized the strikes under a “far-fetched pretext,” the statement said.

Russian deputy envoy to the U.N., Vladimir Safronkov, said Russia had warned the U.S. to “think about what military actions have led to in Iraq, Libya and other countries,” according to the Interfax news agency.

Syria responded by saying they would step up assaults on the rebels.

Iran also condemned the airstrikes. Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement that the missile strike the “unilateral action is dangerous, destructive and violates principles of international law.”

European Council President Donald Tusk: “US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria,” he said in a tweet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel: “This attack by the United States of America is understandable, given the aspect of the war crimes, given the suffering of innocent people and given the logjam in the UN Security Council.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: “The Syrian regime bears the full responsibility for this development. NATO has consistently condemned Syria’s continued use of chemical weapons as a clear breach of international norms and agreements.”

Domestic reaction

Ron Paul said he did not believe Syria’s Pres. Bashir al Assad launched a chemical weapons attack on a rebel held village on Tuesday.

On his “Ron Paul Liberty Report” broadcast on Wednesday, the Libertarian-Republican proclaimed that the chemical weapon attack on Tuesday was a “false flag” operation designed to smear Assad and involve the world in a global war.

“It’s the neo-conservatives who are benefiting tremendously from this because it’s derailed the progress that has already been made moving toward a more peaceful settlement in Syria,” said Paul.

Elliot Abrams of The Weekly Standard said Trump’s administration began the day of the strike and it will make Russia think twice.

Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) applauded President Trump for launching airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, saying he “confronted a pivotal moment” unlike former President Barack Obama.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action,” they said in a joint statement. “For that, he deserves the support of the American people.”

Both VP & Tillerson said “evidence” is clear that Assad did horrific gas attack. Evidence shd be made public bef US military intervention — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 6, 2017

When the neocons & establ media start praising @realDonaldTrump, he shd start worrying. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 6, 2017

If only McCain, Lindsey or Graham would run for president themselves, we could see how popular bombing the Mideast is!!! … Wait — what? https://t.co/v4gGmq9MuB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

The great thing about the #TrumpTrain is we aren’t a bunch of mindless liberal sheep. We disagree sometimes. That’s okay. #SyriaStrikes — Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) April 7, 2017

Is this real? Trump didn’t even blow up the runway and let the Syrian murderers evacuate? #SyriaStrikes #PRStunt – NSA McMaster said #FAIL — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 7, 2017

Russia says Trump dealt a “serious blow” to US-Russia relations with #SyriaStrikes – yet CNN is still shrieking “COLLUSION” w no evidence? 😂 — Raven (@KazeSkyz) April 7, 2017

When faced with an illegal act of brutal horror, our President led, our nation acted. #AmericaLeadingAgain — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) April 7, 2017

Obama’s redline has been enforced. By @realDonaldTrump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 7, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi broke with fellow Democrats who had criticized President Trump’s military action against Syria to endorse the move late Thursday.

“Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” Schumer said in a statement released late Thursday. “I salute the professionalism and skill of our Armed Forces who took action today.”

“Tonight’s strike in Syria appears to be a proportional response to the the regime’s use of chemical weapons,” Pelosi said in a statement.