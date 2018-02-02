READ THE FISA ABUSE MEMO AND ITS MOST SALIENT POINTS

The entire case can be boiled down to this sentence in the memo: “Furthermore, Deputy Director McCabe testified before the Committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the FISC without the Steele Dossier information.”

Our top law enforcement officials LIED to a FISA court for political expediency or they were totally incompetent by not including the dossier funding information.

It is interesting dirty cop Peter Strzok opened the George Papadopoulos investigation. Also interesting is the extreme anti-Trump bias that was obvious and the fact that it was acted upon.

The memo suggests the decisions in the Clinton, Flynn, Trump, Papadopoulos investigations appear to have been driven by bias.

Also interesting is that McCabe, mentioned in the memo, resigned when he had the exact number of vacation days to take him to the retirement date.

Read the 4-page FISA abuse memo. One caveat, the Schiff memo still has to be read.

House Intelligence Committee Releases Memo by Maura on Scribd

RESPONSES

Why was the media opposed to the release of this memo? Media are now taking investigative steps they never did before. Rep. DeSantis believes it is because they are invested in the Trump-Russia collusion story for which we still have no evidence.

This is former FBI director James Comey’s response prior to the release.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

Carter Page has responded to the released memo by saying “misdeeds have been partially” revealed and it will restore law and order. Page is planning a lawsuit.

TRUMP’S TWEETS

“Trump the orator outlines the greatness of America to Democrats’ disgust” https://t.co/XpirrtTY6V — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

ANALYSIS