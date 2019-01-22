Real, Enduring Scandal of Covington Is the Church’s Response

In the interest of openness, this author is Catholic, but I believe my church has far too many politicians in positions of power instead of holy people.

Catholic leaders came out immediately, rushed to judgment without the students having any due process, in the case of the Covington boys in D.C., who were falsely accused of abusing a Native-American.

The diocese condemned their alleged actions and threatened expulsion. A two-hour video proves the boys are innocent and the church leaders have still not come forward. They are silent. The school had to close today because of threats to the children and their families.

Bishops, priests, nuns, dioceses, and even the students’ school condemned their actions as “bigoted” after an abridged clip showed Native-American Nathan Phillips beating his drum in a smiling boys’ face.

Even if the boy smiled or smirked, so What? We can’t smile at them as they abuse us now?

New video shows Phillips entered his space, the boy smiling was trying to show he was no threat, and the boys were the ones victimized.

As for the boys clapping and cheering, they were doing that to drown out the vile verbal abuse and threats by the hate group, the New Israelites. They continued clapping to Phillips’ drum thinking he was friendly and he was joining in with their school cheers, which were approved by the chaperones.

CONDEMNED BY THOSE WHO ARE NOW SILENT

The diocese wrote, “We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C. We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips,” the statement reads.

I went to Catholic School from PK through my undergraduate school and these Catholic prelates, nuns, and diocesan officials untaught everything I learned by their actions in this case.

The Sisters of Mercy have no mercy for these boys.

THE REAL SCANDAL

The real scandal is the speed with which the Catholic Church condemned the boys and the lack of response when the truth came to light. They are silent as the boys and their families are receiving death threats, for which they are partly to blame.

One of the chaperones explained today what went on, and she agrees, the Church made it worse.