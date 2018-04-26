Real Robert Mueller Exposed as Corrupt Even as Senate Votes to Protect Him

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to pass a bill that will protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by the President. It is unclear if Senator McConnell will allow the bill to get to the floor. Disgracefully, four so-called Republicans voted for passage. At the same time, a bombshell report unmasking Mueller should be enough to fire Robert Mueller.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, with Chuck Grassley at the helm, passed legislation in a 14-7 vote to protect the dirty cop, Robert Mueller.

Here’s who voted for/against the legislation via The Hill:

With every committee Democrat backing the legislation, only one Republican was needed to secure passage.

In the end, four Republicans voted for the bill: Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Lindsey Graham(S.C.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.).

Orrin Hatch (Utah), Mike Lee (Utah), John Cornyn (Texas), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Ben Sasse (Neb.), John Kennedy (La.) and Ted Cruz(Texas) opposed it.

The vote marks the first time Congress has advanced legislation to formally protect Mueller from being fired by President Trump.

Rep. Gohmert summarized the not-so-impeccable history of Robert Mueller. He has failed remarkably and ruined lives. Once you read it, you will understand why the DoJ and FBI are behaving the way they are.

RESEARCH BY REP. GOHMERT AND HIS STAFF THAT WILL CLEARLY EXPLAIN THE DOJ/FBI/COMEY/MUELLER FIASCO

Following are a few quotes from the research but read it to the end.

“Robert Mueller has a long and sordid history of illicitly targeting innocent people that is

a stain upon the legacy of American jurisprudence. He lacks the judgment and credibility

to lead the prosecution of anyone.”

“Judging by Mueller’s history, it doesn’t matter who he has to threaten, harass, prosecute or bankrupt to get someone to be willing to allege something–anything–

“Any Republican who says anything resembling, “Bob Mueller will do a good job as Special Counsel,” “Bob Mueller has a great reputation for being fair,” or anything similar; (A) wants President Trump indicted for something and removed from office regardless of his innocence; (B) is intentionally ignorant of the myriad of outrageous problems permeating Mueller’s professional history; or (C) is cultivating future Democrat votes when he or she comes before the Senate someday for a confirmation hearing.”

WHAT REP. GOHMERT FOUND

Whitey Bulger

The Boston Globe reported Robert Mueller’s connection with the Whitey Bulger case in an article entitled, “One Lingering Question for FBI Director Robert Mueller.” After Mueller won a conviction of four innocent men — and he knew it — he refused to let them win parole. The Globe wrote this:

“[Mike] Albano [former Parole Board Member who was threatened by two F.B.I. agents for considering parole for the men imprisoned for a crime they did not commit] was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant US attorney then as the acting U.S. attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies. Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset…”

Two of the innocent men died in prison. A jury trial revealed that the FBI had known the men were innocent but withheld the evidence from state law enforcement authorities. A court awarded the four men $101 million in damages, two were dead by then.

Mueller and Weissman were tied to that case along with an FBI agent now in prison, and they were tied to the disgraceful Anthrax case. More on that later.

Congressman Curt Weldon defeated by Mueller

In 2005 – 2006, Congressman Weldon had evidence that our intelligence agencies knew 9/11 was coming and failed to act. The FBI under Mueller did not support Weldon who wanted to make sure it never happened again, quite the opposite.

As Gohmert writes: “The FBI literally destroyed Congressman Weldon’s public service life which foreclosed his ability to use a national platform to expose what he believed were major problems in the FBI fostered under the Clinton administration.”

The congressman’s evidence came from their own technology, from a secret program called ‘Able Danger’. They identified Mohammed Atta and their intentions. The Able Danger team tried to provide the information to the FBI on three separate occasions. The FBI Director Freeh in 2006 said the information could have prevented 9/11.

The congressman gave speech after speech on this issue about the failures of the FBI and the Clinton administration which you can read here and here.

Weldon tried to hold accountable those in the FBI and CIA who were responsible for mishandling actionable intelligence.

Prior to this, Weldon won 10 elections by wide margins. After this, a national story based on anonymous sources claimed he and his daughter were engaged in illegal activities tied to his congressional activities.

His daughter’s house was raided and TV and other media outlets were there to watch because the FBI tipped them off. Weldon lost his election and both his and his daughter’s careers were ruined. The head of the FBI at the time was Robert Mueller.

Overthrowing 200 years of constitutional history

There was a 200-year old process that had to be followed before an FBI agent was permitted to raid congressional offices but Mueller overturned that. Gohmert writes:

“However, FBI Director Mueller seemed determined to throw over 200 years of Constitutional restraints to the wind so he could let Congress know he was the unstoppable government bully who could potentially waltz into our offices whenever he wished. In the case of Congressman William Jefferson, Democrat of Louisiana, Mueller was willing to risk a reversal of a slam dunk criminal case just to send a message to the rest of Congress: you don’t mess with the Zohan, if the Zohan is Bob Mueller.”

While Jefferson was guilty, the process of ignoring civil rights was unacceptable. The balance of power must be preserved but Mueller placed himself above Congress although it is Congress that has oversight over them.

The FBI seized every imaginable record. Gohmert continues:

“The Mueller FBI spokespeople along with the DOJ choir assured everyone that everything was fine. They were going to have some of the DOJ’s attorneys review all the material and give back anything that was privileged and unlawful for the DOJ to see. Then they would make sure none of the DOJ attorneys who participated in the review of materials (that were privileged from the DOJ’s viewing) would be allowed to be prosecutors in Jefferson’s case. If you find that kind of thinking terribly flawed and constitutionally appalling, you would be in agreement with the former Speakers of the House, the Vice President at the time, and ultimately, the final decisions of our federal appellate court system. They found the search to be illegal and inappropriate. Fortunately for the DOJ, they did not throw the entire case out.”

A DoJ firewall is a farce as we have discovered. Mueller leaks like a sieve.

Mueller’s five years up and out policy

Mueller didn’t want the experienced agents in offices around the country, he wanted the brand new ones to cultivate [and corrupt?]. He changed the policy so that an FBI employee who was in any type of supervisory position for five years had to either come to Washington to sit at a desk or get out of the FBI.

Experienced agents left in droves.

In a 2007 NPR report, the FBI Agents Association indicated that the Five-Year-Up-or-Out program hobbles field offices and takes relationships forged there for granted. In other words, it was a terrible idea. The December 13, 2007, NPR report was entitled, “FBI’S ‘Five-And-Out’ Transfer Policy Draws Criticism”.

It was good for chiefs who want ‘yes’ men.

Gohmert also wrote that Mueller eliminated training on identifying radical Islamic killers.

From this report: “Before Mueller became Director, FBI agents were trained to identify certain Muslims who had radicalized and became dangerous. Mueller purged and even eliminated training that would have helped identify radical Islamic killers. By running off the more experienced agents who had better training on radical Islam before Mueller,” one agent said he “blinded us to the ability to identify our enemy.”

National Security Letter abuses

Mueller’s agents abused the Patriot Act regularly.

An NBC News report on March 9, 2007, had this headline and sub-headline: “Justice Department: FBI acted illegally on data; Audit finds agency misused Patriot Act to obtain information on citizens.”

Mueller took responsibility and was supposed to clean it up. However, Mueller never held anyone accountable.

Attorney General Alberto Gonzales lost his job over the widespread, pervasive abuses under Mueller’s supervision.

The witch hunt against Congressman Ted Stevens and his tragic death

“Ted Stevens had served in the U.S. Senate since 1968 and was indicted in 2008 by the U.S. Justice Department. One would think before the U.S. government would seek to destroy a sitting U.S. Senator, there would be no question whatsoever of his guilt. One would be completely wrong in thinking so when the FBI Director is Robert Mueller,” Gohmert said.

Roll Call provides us with General Colin Powell’s take on Ted Stevens:

“According to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who had worked closely with the senator since his days as President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser, the senator was ‘a trusted individual … someone whose word you could rely on. I never heard in all of those years a single dissenting voice with respect to his integrity, with respect to his forthrightness, and with respect to the fact that when you shook hands with Ted Stevens, or made a deal with Ted Stevens, it was going to be a deal that benefited the nation in the long run, one that he would stick with.’”

“Such a glowing reputation certainly did not inhibit Mueller’s FBI from putting Stevens in its cross-hairs, pushing to get an indictment that came 100 days before his election, and engaging in third world dictator-type tactics to help an innocent man lose his election, after which he lost his life.”

After the conviction, it came out that Stevens was framed by the FBI. The conviction came on a charge that he did not pay the full freight for improvements to his home. He actually paid too much.

A later report substantiated massive improprieties by the FBI and DOJ in the investigation and prosecution of Senator Stevens. The conviction was dismissed. The lead investigator was accused of wrongdoing but continued on the job. Mueller did nothing to hold anyone accountable.

“Further, not only was evidentiary proof of Senator Stevens’ innocence concealed from the Senator’s defense attorneys by the FBI, there was also a witness that provided compelling testimony that Stevens’ had done everything appropriately.”

Stevens died a month later and a young DoJ lawyer on the Stevens case killed himself as the fraud in the Stevens case was investigated. The whistleblower in the case saw his career destroyed.

Death of Dr. Steven Hatfill’s reputation and productive life

Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist does a good job of explaining this case on this link. The Anthrax case was bungled…criminally bungled…but the only ones who paid the price were the innocent victims and the U.S. taxpayer.

“Comey and Mueller badly bungled the biggest case they ever handled. They botched the investigation of the 2001 anthrax letter attacks that took five lives and infected 17 other people, shut down the U.S. Capitol and Washington’s mail system, solidified the Bush administration’s antipathy for Iraq, and eventually, when the facts finally came out, made the FBI look feckless, incompetent, and easily manipulated by outside political pressure”.

The implausible suspect Dr. Hatfill was innocent but the FBI wanted a conviction. Hatfill had a personality disorder and sent threatening anonymous letters to some people — nothing to do with this case. So, the FBI decided he was guilty.

They convicted him over a couple dogs.

There was no evidence against Hatfill. In order to convict him, they imported “two bloodhounds from California whose handlers claimed could sniff the scent of the killer on the anthrax-tainted letters. These dogs were shown to Hatfill, who promptly petted them. When the dogs responded favorably, their handlers told the FBI that they’d ‘alerted’ on Hatfill and that he must be the killer.”

You would find more direct evidence from feeling the bumps on his head.

Mueller and Comey ruined his life, his relationship with friends, neighbors, and potential employers. A judge tossed the case, calling the prosecution’s dog handler “as biased as any witness that this court has ever seen.”

After the alleged guilty party Dr. Ivins killed himself, Hatfill was fully exonerated and given a settlement. Mueller didn’t even bother to attend the presser. He wasn’t sorry, didn’t apologize and said, “I do not apologize for any aspect of the investigation,” he said, adding that it would be erroneous “to say there were mistakes.”

No one even knows if Dr. Ivins was guilty.

Usually, the word for a guy like Mueller is ‘dirtbag’.

The framing of Scooter Libby

This was another terrible case. Libby was completely innocent and Mueller knew it. Then deputy attorney general Jim Comey dispatched the AG to put himself in charge. Then he got to appoint a special counsel — Robert Mueller.

The case was a complete fraud and Libby was railroaded:

He was innocent of the original charges of what turned out to be a non-crime. So Mueller got him for lying and that too was a fraud. Scooter Libby had not lied as reporter Judith Miller originally thought and testified. He was innocent of everything including the contrived offense. For his honesty and innocence, Scooter Libby spent time behind bars, and still has a federal felony conviction he carries like an albatross. President Trump recently pardoned him but his life has been ruined.

Mueller’s Community Partnership

Mueller only had an outreach program to Muslim’s to brush up their image. The partnership was at the instigation of CAIR which Mueller knew was tied to terrorism.

Despite CAIR’s terrorist ties, he set up a “cover” agency that allowed the FBI to work with them covertly. He coddled and cuddled with radicals tied to terrorism.

Purging FBI training materials

As terrorism expert Patrick Poole continually points out in his “Known Wolf” series, the overwhelming majority of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil are committed by those the FBI has interviewed and dismissed as a threat. Rep. Gohmert offers examples on page 32.

Mueller dismissed complainants as ‘Islamophobes’. That was part of his ‘community outreach’ program. He also purged the training materials.

“Director Mueller had all of the training materials regarding radical Islam “purged” of anything that might offend radical Islamic terrorists. So, in addition to using his “Five Year Up-or-Out” policy to force out so many experienced FBI agents who had been properly trained to identify radical Islamic terrorists, now Mueller was going even further. He was ensuring that new FBI agents would not know what to look for when assessing potentially radicalized individuals,” Gohmert wrote.

Purging the advanced counter-terrorism agents’ training materials

CAIR and similar terror-tied groups complained about training in counter-terrorism so that too was destroyed by Mueller. Years of damage was done.

Mueller’s unethical acceptance of appointment as special prosecutor

Mueller should never have accepted the role of special counsel in the Trump collusion/obstruction case. He has conflicts of interest coming out of his ears. For one thing, he is a friend and mentor to Jim Comey. How can he judge his friend?

The law governing the special counsel (28 CFR 600.7) specifically prohibits Mueller from serving if he has a “conflict of interest.” Even the appearance of a conflict is disallowed.

Another deeply troubling aspect of Mueller’s conflict of interest is and was his role in the investigation of Russia’s effort to illegally gain control of a substantial part of United States’ precious supply of uranium. That investigation was taking place within the Mueller FBI, which should have had a direct effect on prohibiting Secretary of State Clinton from participating in the approval of the uranium sale into the hands that were ultimately the Russian government.

Of course, then U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein had direct control over that Russia-uranium investigation in conjunction with FBI Director Mueller.

Mueller hired extremely biased attorneys to probe the Russia case

“Analysis of Federal Election Commission records shows that Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee, Andrew Goldstein, James Quarles, Elizabeth Prelogar, Greg Andres, Brandon Van Grack, Rush Atkinson, and Kyle Freeny all contributed over $50,000 in donations to Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s Presidential campaigns, various Democratic non-presidential candidates, and the Democratic National Convention.”

“Mueller also has surprisingly strong personal ties to a number of the lawyers he hired. Three former partners with Mueller at the Boston law firm of WilmerHale are on the payroll: Aaron Zebley, Jeannie Rhee, and James Quarles.”

“In addition to strong personal ties to Mueller, many of the attorneys have potential conflicts in working for persons directly connected to the people and issues being investigated. Jeannie Rhee represented Ben Rhodes, ex-Obama National Security Adviser, and the Clinton Foundation in a 2015 racketeering lawsuit, as well as Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit probing her private emails.”

“Aaron Zebley, former Chief of Staff to Mueller while Director of the FBI, represented Justin Cooper in the Clinton email scandal as he was responsible for setting up Clinton’s private email server. He admitted to physically damaging Clinton’s old mobile devices.”

“Andrew Goldstein joined the team after working under major Trump critic Preet Bharara in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York. Bharara became a strong critic after Trump fired him as an Obama-holdover and spoke on ABC News that “there’s absolutely evidence to launch an obstruction of justice case against Trump’s team with regard to the Russia probe.” Does he sound a bit prejudiced?”

“Andrew Weissman, notoriously a “tough” prosecutor previously accused of “prosecutorial overreach,” has a less than stellar career after various courts reversed his prosecutions due to his questionable conduct and tactics.”

Weissman is another one who put innocent people in jail for over a year.

General Michael Flynn

He became the victim of media hysteria because he spoke with a Russian ambassador and was later charged with a process crime.

He misremembered a conversation and was labeled a liar.

The friendly FISA judge

The U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, the judge in the Flynn case should have recused himself from the onset. Corrupt Agent Peter Strzok likes to call him “Rudy”.

Mueller ignores provable crimes by Hillary Clinton, the FBI, the FISA court, the intelligence communities

Crimes of leaking and unmasking are ignored.

Gohmert Mueller UNMASKED by True Pundit on Scribd