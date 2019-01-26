Red Omar, Our Crazy Little Congresswoman from Minnesota

Muslim Democratic Socialist/Communist Ilhan Omar has been sticking up for Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s Democratic Socialist/Dictator. In tweets, she condemns the President’s so-called support of a coup in Venezuela, ignoring the fact that the people are starving and the election of Maduro this past week was a fraud.

Also, there is no U.S. coup.

It’s not unusual for this far-left religious fascist to take the wrong side. There is no way she should even be in Congress. Omar doesn’t like the United States.

A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face. Trump’s efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We must support Mexico, Uruguay & the Vatican’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi put her on the Foreign Relations Committee. Seriously, that’s what the Speaker did.

There is no U.S. coup against Maduro. The President made a shrewd move supporting his opponent who likely did win last week’s election.

Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Guatemala, and Costa Rica have all joined the U.S. in recognizing Juan Guaido. The Bank of England has cut him off from his $1.5 billion. European leaders have given Maduro eight days to hold a legitimate election or they will recognize Mr. Guaido. Mexico, Uruguay, Russia, China, Iran, Syria, the Palestinian Authority, and Red Francis (the Pope) all recognize Maduro. She is on the side of the latter.

The dialogue she wants with Maduro is not possible and she doesn’t even try to explain what that would look like in the real world.

SHE LOVES ISIS TERRORISTS TOO

In 2016, as a newly-elected state representative, she sent a letter to the judge asking for leniency for ISIS terrorists because that is in line with her ideology.

Omar likes to twist reality and does so in her letter. She claims the cure for terrorists is “compassion,” and sees the terrorists as marginalized young men. She even compared the jihadists to drug addicts in her letter.

That’s the hard-left view. No leftist is responsible for their actions — unless they are Republicans of course. Republicans are always guilty.

As far as the “marginalization” argument is concerned, he wasn’t going to Syria for a job. “I was going strictly to fight and kill on behalf of the Islamic State,” he said.

In other words, he’s a traitor who was willing to kill U.S. soldiers.

She is delusional! They weren ‘t looking for a job.

She wrote the letter for defendant Abdirahman Yasin Daud and eight of his peers, all Minnesota men who were set at the time to be sentenced for trying to join ISIS.

In case you think she doesn’t like terrorists, you should know she voted for a bill to give terrorists health care insurance.

The woman accused of marrying her brother while married to someone else in a possible immigration fraud case, became the first Muslim legislator to vote for health insurance for terrorists.

She is pro-Sharia and took the oath of office on a giant Koran.

HER LETTER ON BEHALF OF TRAITORS

Honorable Judge Davis,

As you undoubtedly deliberate with great caution the sentencing of nine recently convicted Somali-American men, I bring to your attention the ramifications of sentencing young men who made a consequential mistake to decades in federal prison. Incarcerating 20-year-old men for 30 or 40 years is essentially a life sentence. Society will have no expectations of the to be 50 or 60-year-old released prisoners; it will view them with distrust and revulsion. Such punitive measures not only lack efficacy, they inevitably create an environment in which extremism can flourish, aligning with the presupposition of terrorist recruitment: “Americans do not accept you and continue to trivialize your value. Instead of being a nobody, be a martyr.”

The best deterrent to fanaticism is a system of compassion. We must alter our attitude and approach; if we truly want to affect change, we should refocus our efforts on inclusion and rehabilitation. A long-term prison sentence for one who chose violence to combat direct marginalization is a statement that our justice system misunderstands the guilty. A restorative approach to justice assesses the lure of criminality and addresses it.

The terrorists are alienated and marginalized. They need a job. They’re like drug addicts.

The desire to commit violence is not inherent to people — it is the consequences of systematic alienation; people seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them. Fueled by disaffection turned to malice, if the guilty were willing to kill and be killed fighting perceived injustice, imagine the consequence of them hearing, “I believe you can be rehabilitated. I want you to become part of my community, and together we will thrive.” We use this form of distributive justice for patients with chemical dependencies; treatment and societal reintegration. The most effective penance is making these men ambassadors of reform.

The restorative approach provides a long-term solution – though the self-declared Islamic State may soon suffer defeat, their radical approach to change-making will continue as it has throughout history – by criminalizing the undergirding construct rather than its predisposed victims. Therein, this ruling can set a precedent and has the potential to be a landmark case in addressing extremism.

Thank you for your careful attention,

Ilhan Omar

State Representative-Elect – MN 60B