Red State Dem Senators Throw Down the Gauntlet Against SCOTUS Pick

Far-left Senator Dick Durbin told Red State senators to sacrifice re-election in order to reject President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. It is something he would never do. It’s also short-sighted. Democrats will be worse off if they lose Senate seats. Just the same, the Red State senators might be taking his comments to heart.

Three Democrats at risk of losing their seats are boycotting the President’s SCOTUS announcement tonight. Indiana’s Joe Donnelly, North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin all say they won’t attend.

Trump easily won all three states and they will have a tough re-election this November. On the other hand, they are all heavily funded by the Democrat machine. They are also counting on convincing one or two so-called Republicans to reject Trump’s choice. Susan Collins is more Democrat than Republican and could easily be swayed.

Democrat senators are getting pressured to vote against anyone Trump chooses. Far-left groups have already planned protests.

The Democrats have been fearmongering about healthcare and abortion. They are falsely claiming the Supreme Court will abolish Roe v. Wade, but that isn’t possible. SCOTUS doesn’t make laws and the President will only pick an Originalist.

The law could be weakened but it won’t go anywhere. As far as Obamacare is concerned, it’s already imploding. Premiums are doubling again in some states. It’s a flawed law.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Democrats likely believe they can destroy any SCOTUS nominee the President picks. They will Bork whoever it is.

Democrats are obstructionists.

It is the Democrat Party that appoints activists to the court, not Republicans. The chosen Justice, whoever it is, will go strictly by the law. If Democrats want to change the law, then they can, through the legislative body — Congress.