REDHOT! Soros-Funded Group Warns Advertisers Could Pull Ads From All of Fox News

Media Matters, the George Soros-funded website, is run by David Brock who spearheaded the firing of Bill O’Reilly, as we reported here. They are currently reporting that advertisers demand much more from Fox News or they will withdraw from all of Fox News.

It’s part of the well-planned War on Fox.

The leftists have been successful in destroying the head honchos and now they are going to bully advertisers into pulling ads from the station completely.

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone says that advertisers are concerned that this (sexual harassment complaints against O’Reilly and Ailes) is reflective of a bigger epidemic at Fox News and they want action beyond just firing O’Reilly. From Carusone:

And what they’re hearing, it’s not just about Bill O’Reilly. The advertisers are deeply concerned that this is reflective of a bigger epidemic at Fox News and rightfully so given one of the co-presidents was very much involved in the cover-ups against the people that came forward against Roger Ailes, as well as the women that have come forward against Bill O’Reilly and they re-signed a contract with Bill O’Reilly knowing full well. So the advertising community is not just saying this is about O’Reilly.

They are gearing up to drop Fox. So that’s what the executives at Fox News are dealing with. They are dealing with a long-term and a short-term business crisis. And so they don’t really have a choice anymore.

Please understand that with Ailes and O’Reilly gone, whether they deserved it or not, the rest will be easy pickings. Since the leftist have the power to bully advertisers into dropping O’Reilly – the guy who didn’t have a trial – they are now completing the end game in the war on Fox, which is to end all conservative reporting.

Soon, the only voice you will hear is the left’s, mostly the hard-left’s.

Lawrence O’Donnell, a deceitful far-left reporter for MSNBC is giving this audience. The hard-left New York City advocate Letitia James has asked for an independent investigation in New York and announced it on O’Donnell’s program. Since the Communist mayor has it out for O’Reilly and Fox, you can be sure she will get it.

Media Matters is also predicting Republican-leaning Bill Shine will go.

Didn’t get chance to say this on air: Bill O’Reilly won’t be the only one to get fired. Fox News co-president Bill Shine will go too. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 19, 2017

Also on the hit list are Hannity, Bolling, Carlson.

A truly wacky ultra conservative, who has been stalking Sean Hannity for ten years – Debbie Shlussel – accused Hannity of sexual harassment. Last week, puff pieces appeared in several left-wing outlets claiming Tucker Carlson and Eric Bolling are racists and sexists.

The following is a list of all or almost all advertisers who pulled out of Bill O’Reilly’s show, The O’Reilly Factor.

If you click on the name, it will take you to the contact page. Republicans need to start fighting back. Politely tell them you what you think because they are about to go after the entire Fox News network and silence the right.