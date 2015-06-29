Registration Information

Please email sara@independentsentinel.com to register for occasional emails and to add your own avatar to your comments.
To register for our newsletter, which is sent out weekly, fill in the box on the bottom right on this site.
Thank you for your interest!
Thanks for the newsletter received in North Carolina
Please add me to your email list.
Thank you very much.
Sara,
Please keep me updated.
Many thanks,
JRB
I am seeing your site for the first time–I love it!
Please add me to your mailing list.
Thank you Sara
Mike
Thank you very much Michael! I will
Please send me the newsletter! I can’t wait…
Looking forward to more!
A good friend told me to check out your site. It is excellent! Please send me your newsletter! We all need to be aware of what’s going on around us!
interesting please include me on your email list.
Would like to receive newsletter/email and submit articles occasionally.
Donna
Great – send to independent sentinel@hotmail.com! 🙂 I’ll enroll you for the newsletter.
Thank you for alerting the American people to what is going on at DHS. People need to get off the sidelines and into the game, or we will become Europe. Please add me to your subscriber list. Thank you!
Thank you very much – your comments mean a great deal. I’ve added you to the list.
I would like to receive your newsletter and be added to your mailing list.
Thank you.
Thank you for your interest – you’ve been added!
Interesting articles.
Thank you! 🙂
Excellent stories unknown to the general public.
Thank you very much. We used to see these stories on Fox but no longer.
We are in a real down fall and 98% of amercians don’t have a clue. The rest of the world however knows.
Love the Stewball article from July 2013! We are STEWBALL………such a great analogy!
Laurel Ryan
Grafton, Ohio
Please add me to you list
Please add me to your list and don’t forget to take a look at refugeeresettlementwatch.com
I will! Thank you for your interest. I do like that site. Ann Corcoran is amazing.
A great source of information that is generally spot on…! Keep up the good work…Add me to your list. Thanks.
Thank you 🙂
Thanks for your efforts to spread the truth!
God bless!
Please add me to your newsletter list!