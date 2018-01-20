ReleaseTheMemo: It Exposes Corruption at the Highest Levels, a “Palace Coup”

Rep. Jim Jordan told Martha MacCallum during her show Friday evening that the FISA memo, which is a four-page summary put together by Devin Nunes, reveals “shocking” abuse at the “highest levels” of the FBI and DoJ.

Democrats have not read it.

We already know a lot about the dynamics between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok is the agent involved in just about every case, from the investigation of Hillary emails to the case made against General Flynn. Strzok told his paramour Lisa Page in an email that there was an “insurance policy” in case Trump should win. The email further indicated it was discussed in Andy’s office, which would have likely been Andy McCabe.

They wouldn’t have been in Andy’s office unless Andy was there. Andy was the Deputy FBI Director at the time, a right hand man to Jim Comey. The memo to some degree must cover this threesome although we know it involved others like Bruce Ohr and Rod Rosenstein.

Rep. Jordan can’t give details of the memo but he did provide hints, focusing in on what appears to be a plot to take down the President and overturn the election. He told Martha:

The Clinton campaign paid for the dossier. Think about those text messages from Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, where they talk about — remember the text messages where they talk about ‘walking through Wal-Mart, I can smell the Trump supporters’— the derision they have for the people who supported the President. The anti-Trump bias, the pro-Clinton bias and then think about the text messages that talks about an insurance policy to make sure Donald Trump is not elected by the American people.

Jordan also mentioned the Chuck Schumer threat that if Trump goes against the FBI they have ways to get even. Also mentioned was the unmasking. Jordan said we do also know that the Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS who paid Christopher Steele who paid Russians to provide so-called intel about Donald Trump.

This memo seems to prove there was a “palace coup” as Rep. Gaetz explained this past week. The memo will likely be released soon.

The list of people demanding the memo be released is growing. Rep. Hice joined the crescendo.

Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency. pic.twitter.com/r2RJnLNaUL — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 19, 2018

Remember when Hillary said not accepting the results of the election goes against our democracy [it’s a Republic]? She berated him along with the media for allegedly saying he wouldn’t accept the results, but, in fact, who didn’t support the results of the election? Hillary and her henchmen didn’t.