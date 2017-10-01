Reminder! Sen. Menendez’s on Trial for Helping Friend Steal $105 Million from Medicare

Even as Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey faces 18 counts of bribery, he is working on repairing his image and asking for campaign dollars. It’s odd since his trial is going badly.

Menendez is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands in flights on private jets and vacations at luxury resorts in exchange for helping his donor and physician friend steal $105 million from Medicare. The doctor has already been convicted and now it’s Menendez’s time.

REMINDER: Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez is on trial right now for helping his friend steal $105 million from Medicare. pic.twitter.com/LckmWm2I8M — Andy Hortin (@AndyHortin) September 29, 2017

The Washington Examiner called him “indomitable” but “delusional” could be more accurate.

The media is spending a lot of time on Tom Price but haven’t noticed much about this corruption trial of the Democratic senator.

It is the first felony bribery trial of a sitting senator in 36 years. He and his doctor friend are facing 15 years in prison. Will Democrats try to keep him in office? If they can’t, a Republican Governor gets to pick his replacement, which would be another vote for Obamacare repeal and replacement and a host of other agenda items.

DAY 15 DEMOCRAT Bob Menendez trial continues. 1️⃣st time in 9️⃣yrs a sitting US Sen is facing Fed bribery charge.pic.twitter.com/h7B1qYhzJN — Stilettos 2 Sneakers (@BigLeague2020) September 29, 2017