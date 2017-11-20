Renowned Democrat Attorney Says Mueller’s Latest Move Is “Troubling”, “Very Worrying”

One of the reasons George Soros is funding district attorney races throughout the country is because prosecutors have become very powerful. They are writing law via prosecutions. The same thing is happening with Robert Mueller who is overreaching to the point of violating the Constitution. Democrat constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz is very troubled by it.

Mueller is questioning people close to President Trump and trying make Comey’s firing into an obstruction of justice charge.

Trump’s firing of Comey is a constitutional right.

Alan Dershowitz says it is obvious the Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has “gone well-beyond his constitutional authority”, is trying to make the President’s constitutional right into a crime.

Mueller is trying to make a crime out of a law that has been in effect since Thomas Jefferson directed his Attorney General to go after Aaron Burr.

As to Mueller investigating Trump’s motives, speculating about motives is unconstitutional. Do we really want to go down this road?, Dershowitz asks.

He said Mueller will try to indict anyone close to Trump of anything – “jaywalking”, anything – to get them to testify against Trump. The danger is some of those indicted will invent facts.

Ask yourself, what does any of this have to do with Russia?

The DoJ has gone completely rogue. This is the very essence of corruption. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton has called for Mueller to be shut down.

