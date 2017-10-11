Rep Al Green Introduces of Articles of Impeachment for Hitler-Like President

Al Green introduced Articles of Impeachment Wednesday but he didn’t ask for a vote and the resolution was allowed to die on the floor. His grounds were unique to say the least: the President committed high crimes and misdemeanors without having actually committed a crime. Crazy Al also decided Trump is a racist and those are among the grounds to impeach.

There was a report out earlier today announcing how a local pharmacy hand delivers Alzheimer medication to Congress. We think we found one of the recipients.

Green said he would do it and he did. While they died, he can reintroduce them whenever he wants attention.

“Today, I rise to use the constitutionally prescribed political process of impeachment to speak truth to the most powerful man on earth, the president of the United States of America,” Green said in a speech on the House floor.

Accusing Trump of betraying “his trust as president” by embracing racism, Green referenced Adolf Hitler and made the point that Trump can still be removed from office even if he didn’t commit a crime.

“The public has been led to believe that a president must commit a crime to be impeached, which is not true,” Green said. “If any president persisted with the lie that ‘Hitler was right,’ he would be, and should be, impeached not for a crime, but for betraying his trust as president.”

