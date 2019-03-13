Rep Al Green Rails to Nobody About Impeaching the President

Nutjob Al Green took to the House floor to say the usual racist things and demand impeachment. He doesn’t care what Nancy Pelosi has said, he will continue to push for impeachment.

He said, “It’s about his [the President’s] behavior that is harmful to society.”

He held up a framed vote sheet from the last floor vote on his articles of impeachment, which only got 66 votes — far short of the 218 needed to pass — Green predicted that this time around, he would get at least one more vote.

But, he mused, “when you’re standing on righteousness, one can be a majority.”

The funniest thing is there was NO ONE in the audience. He was talking to himself except for some reporters. Only one reporter bothered to mention the audience of no one.

The Texas congressman claimed he has been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Trump.

‘‘We are not going to be intimidated,’’ Green said Saturday. ‘‘We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.’’

Green is a liar and a good ally of Louis Farrakhan’s. That explains where he is coming from.

Particularly jarring scene on the House floor right now. Rep. Al Green is on the floor talking about his impeachment resolution, defying Leader Pelosi’s stance on impeachment. Every single seat I can see in the chamber is empty. He’s standing alone. pic.twitter.com/EDFbK83NMQ — 3-5 Years of Reporting Experience (@gabemschneider) March 13, 2019