Rep. Al Green Wants to Impeach Trump for Saying “S***holes”

Rep. Al Green is going to revisit an impeachment resolution after President Trump called some countries – allegedly – “s***holes”. He said Trump is a danger to society.
President Trump was accused by an anonymous source and Dick Durbin of allegedly saying:
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
Trump was trying to make the point that we should be seeking immigrants who will contribute to our society but the left made it into an issue of racism.
Green claims he knows his bigots and the President is one. “We have a president who is a bigot,” Green said. “I regret to say the words I have to say.”
“The world knows that the soul of America is at a crossroads,” Green said.
That’s true, we’re either going to be socialists living under fascist rule or we will survive as free capitalists.
The representative from Texas will again file articles of impeachment and said every congressman will have to vote his conscience.
“I’m going to be on the right side of history,” Green said.
The Democrat representative is of the opinion that the President doesn’t have to commit a crime to be impeached. If it feels right, it’s right.
His last impeachment resolution lost 364-58.
I thought Cro Magnon went extinct.
I viewed some clips of all this hysteria and there are countless a_holes using the word s_hole. Let’s get real; these people using the word really Want to be vulgar and this just gives them carte-blanche to be free to talk as they “normally” do. So, this outrage is really funny.
Then there are the ignorant ones who invoke the FCC as a countermeasure. Well, the FCC does Not regulate the cable industry. There had been talk of it because they were allowed to “push the envelope” whereas over-the-air broadcast station are not allowed to, although for about a decade I have been surprised certain words are now used repeatedly when they would NOT have been previously. So, something has changed. This may just be another method for broadcasters to begin evening the playing field. More and more is being allowed Because of cable.
The people who need to be removed from office are the traitors who are continuously trying to give away our country.