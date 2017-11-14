Rep. Bass Suggests Extremist Groups Are Only White

During Attorney General Sessions’ testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) expressed deep concerns about an FBI report on black identity extremists. She was concerned that the report will deter blacks from protesting. Remarkably, the Attorney General knew nothing about the report.

The report warned of new domestic terrorism threats from black supremacist groups who are specifically targeting police officers.

The FBI’s anti terror division warns that “America faces a new domestic terror threat from ‘black identity extremists’ who have become violently radicalized against the police since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson three years ago.”

The report says those extremists “proactively target police and openly identify and justify their actions with social – political agendas commensurate with their perceived injustices against African Americans.”

In other words, the political rhetoric of Black Lives Matter now flows from the barrel of a gun.

The congresswoman from Los Angeles suggests the only extremist identity groups are white. She mentioned the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and the ‘white’ Sovereign Citizens several times. The Sovereign Citizens has targeted cops and are considered a white extremist group but blacks are joining in what officers say are alarming numbers.

Even the Southern Poverty Law Center has warned against the black separatist groups within Sovereign Citizens.

Black Lives Matter can be very violent and that is the group she is likely protecting.

Sheriff Clarke addressed Black Lives Matter and the lies they perpetrate.