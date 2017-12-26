Rep. Devin Nunes Allegedly Preparing Report of FBI Corruption, Possibly Criminal

The Washington Post reported that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and other Republicans are considering compiling a report alleging corruption at the FBI.

The focus would be on the conduct of the FBI officials during the probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Politico claims a number of House Republicans have been gathering secretly for weeks in the Capitol to build a case against senior leaders of the DoJ and the FBI for acting improperly, and perhaps criminally.

The allegation is that they mishandled the contents of the dossier.

The FBI has admitted they were not able to verify any of the so-called facts in the dossier and some have been disproven. There is reason to believe the dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Politico tried to press for details but were told by Rep. Mike Conway they don’t “talk about what we do behind closed doors” and Rep. Peter King said, “I’m not going to talk about that.”

As they allegedly prepare a case, they have been advocating for a second Special Counsel to investigate the FBI and DoJ role in the dossier. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering appointing one to investigate recently demoted Bruce Ohr’s contacts with Fusion GPS, but he doesn’t seem to think it necessary.