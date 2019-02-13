Rep Ilhan Omar, a Despicable Disgrace

Rep. Ilhan Omar has already proven herself to be an America hater and a hard-left operative. She is anti-American and anti-Semitic. She supports the Communist dictator of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and her entire line of questioning of Elliot Abrams Wednesday was meant to paint the United States as genocidal terrorists.

While Rep. Ilhan Omar questioned Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams in a House Foreign Affairs hearing, it seemed she was clueles on the Iran-Contra Affair. We have to agree with Max Boot here who said she doesn’t seem to realize that Abrams is a leading advocate of human rights and democracy–not a promoter of genocide.

Boot added an important reminder: Reminder that in the present instance Rep Omar is de facto defending the Maduro regime, which is a notorious human-rights violator and despoiler of democracy, while Elliott Abrams is attempting to restore democracy in Venezuela.

Who wrote these questions for her?

THE QUESTIONING OF ELLIOT ABRAMS

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) asked Elliot Abrams: “Yes or no, do you still think that massacre was a fabulous achievement that happened under our watch.”

Elliott Abrams: “That is a ridiculous question”

Omar: “Yes or no?”

Abrams: “No!”

Omar: “I will take that as a ‘yes’.”

She probably hates him because he’s Jewish.

Why is this woman in our Congress and why is she on the Foreign Affairs Committee? She’s a Communist. Her smirking and arrogant sneering during questioning is disgusting.

In exchange with Elliot Abrams, @IlhanMN addresses him as “Mr. Adams,” then asks why the American ppl should find his testimony “truthful.” Abrams try to respond but was shot down. The exchange gets heated.

SHE ONLY DISLIKES JEWISH PACS

Omar, who condemns the Israel PAC, took money from five different PACs: CAIR, David Brock’s Media Matters, George Soros, Keith Ellison, Nancy Pelosi, and Bill Maher.

The woman is nasty and arrogant in general. She’s almost forty years of age and doesn’t need to be treated like she’s hands off.

Sadly, this is who Democrats are now. They hate America and voted her into office because they agree with this very nasty bigot.

