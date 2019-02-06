Rep. Ilhan Omar Is a Dangerous Totalitarian, She Must Go!

Democrats did NOT have to allow Socialists and subversives run as Democrats. They not only did, but they are also appointing them to important committees. It’s a disgrace. All Democrats know what these new congresspeople represent.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is a hater and a liar. In this first clip, she says the travel ban is a Muslim ban; the border wall is hateful; the Trump administration doesn’t believe she is fully American because she’s black and a Muslim.

Watch:

Omar tweeted that she and her comrade Rashida are fighting anti-Semitism, which is a complete lie. She promotes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories; supports BDS; calls Israel “evil”; and doesn’t understand why Israel is called a “State” — it makes her “chuckle” when people call Israel a “State.”

She’s a modern day Nazi wannabe.

Watch the liar run away when asked about BDS. Also, watch the lying congressman at the end:

Omar is not alone. Trevor Loudon put out his 2019 list of Communists and Socialists in Congress and it’s not even complete.

Omar is on the list.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN): Supported by Democratic Socialists of America – controlled groups Our Revolution and National Nurses United. Reportedly a self-described “Democratic Socialist.”