Rep. Ilhan Omar Is LITERALLY Spreading Venezuelan State Propaganda

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted that the President is engaged in a coup in Venezuela. She called Maduro's opponent Juan Guaido far-right in her tweet.

Shortly after, she retweeted a post from a 9/11 truther who spreads Maduro’s propaganda.

Omar spread around a Jan. 11 note from TeleSur Network host and 9/11 truther Abby Martin, who wrote, “Is Trump really an anti-interventionist? From ‘bombing the hell’ out of civilians, to ramping-up brutal sanctions, to becoming Arms Salesman-In-Chief — our new [Empire Files] series shows how he’s been a gift to the war machine.”

This was pointed out by Alex Griswold, an editor for the Free Beacon.

Martin is a host on TeleSur, which is funded by the Venezuelan government. Omar is quite literally spreading regime propaganda. pic.twitter.com/OxYUNWvk06 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 25, 2019

Oh, Martin is also a 9/11 truther https://t.co/OUXLcXThoC — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 25, 2019

Martin’s tweet links to a YouTube video titled, “Trump is Expanding the U.S. Empire.”

TeleSur is a state-run Venezuela-based network. Martin used to host a show on Russia Today or RT, which is also state-run. It is funded directly by President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Omar tweeted state-produced propaganda in service of a hostile foreign power by promoting a media personality who distributed propaganda for another hostile foreign nation.

SHE DIDN’T STOP THERE!

The traitorous Omar continued to tweet.

“We cannot hand pick leaders for other countries on behalf of multinational corporate interests. The legislature cannot seize power from the President, and Venezuela’s Supreme Court has declared their actions unconstitutional,” the congresswoman tweeted one day later, still referring to the U.S. backing the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan congress.

She added: “We can’t afford to get involved in costly interventions abroad when tens of millions struggle to access housing, healthcare, and clean water right here at home. U.S. meddling abroad always ends badly for us, and the people we claim to be ‘liberating.’”

She's been compared to Tokyo Rose or Axis Sally.